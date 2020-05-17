66 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded at Zambia’s largest hospital, the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) during routine testing. Briefing the media during the routine COVID-19 update, the Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya said that the new cases are from the 618 test, which covered alerts, contacts, and routine surveillance systems in clinical setups and communities.
The Minister also said that an additional 8 new COVID-19 cases out of the 79 test carried out at TDRC were also recorded. Samples from Nakonde have been shipped to testing centers where the mass testing is underway.
The new cases bring the total in the last 24 hours to 74 new COVID-19 cases, thus putting the accusative total number of COVID-19 cases in Zambia at 753. The Minister also announced that the number of discharged people was 5.
The Minister assured the country that the testing will be moving to other ports of entry in the coming days, noting that the government is keeping a watchful eye on its eight neighbours where a number of cases have been recorded.
Dr. Chilufya said that the government had intensified testing and screening in Nakonde where the workforce has been boosted and that government will be enhancing screening in various border towns with Chirundu and Kazungula targeted this week.
He appealed to citizens to observe the health guidelines provided such as sanitizing or washing hands, wearing face masks and avoiding unnecessary movements.
Meanwhile, Kenya has closed its borders with Somalia and Tanzania as the country strives to stem further spread of the coronavirus. In a televised address to the nation, President Uhuru Kenyatta said he was imposing more measures after it emerged that some of the cases had crossed the border from Tanzania and Somalia.
“If we do not take additional precautionary measures and get even more serious in implementing existing guidelines, the number of people who will get sick and die is going to rise sharply,” said President Kenyatta.
The decree, effective Saturday midnight, does not affect cargo vehicles.
The move, unprecedented in the history of the East African Community’s 20-year existence, came as Kenya said it had blocked 78 truck drivers from Tanzania from entering the country.
The President also announced that the number of Covid-19 cases in the country had risen to 830 after 49 more people tested positive.
Forty-three of those detected this week had crossed the border from the neighbouring countries, according to Kenyatta.
COVID is the new normal…no news here lets just carry on with our lives….soon chorela is coming
Am busy trying to connect the dots between the Indian business community and their donations.
As usual no report about the recoveries that have been recorded today. It is fantastic that we have not recorded any deaths in weeks. Hello DIASPORANS how does it feel to be residing where hundred and thousands have died and are dying? Are you still going to wish us death? I reject your demons
Zambians in the Diaspora are very patriotic more than Zambians back home like Pompwe gumu gumu Kaizar Zulu….you are not Patriot if you stealing from your fellow citizens and wasting tax payers money…Zambians in the Diaspora are donating and helping out families back home,Spaka,Nostradumus,2020 vision,Tarino Orange,Nine Chale,Nubian Princess etc…all are very Patriotic Zambians and are investing back home……and Anonymous knows who you are iwe makaka Kaizar Zulu
These are the results of not listening. Very soon you will be announcing number of death. PF for you!
What kind of new statistics are we using in zambia? Are we certain that these numbers we keep reporting from less than 1000 tests daily represent the facts of the country? Are u sure these total tests represent all provinces or just provinces from which cases have been reported? Bcz am sure public transport is not selective as the tests are & we can all agree that these tests are not 100% effective there is a high probability of moving people not being detected. Tell us what measures u have put on every exit of each district to ensure that full testing is happening on public transport so as to prevent inter district spread?
And Madilu system also very Patriotic Zambian more than chimbwi Kaizar Zulu
Covid 19 is a hoax in Africa, let us leave and enjoy our lives. For African leaders it is time to make personal money. For Zambian ministers, it is time to campaign for the position of VP.
And it turns out African COVID is not a lethal as the Western COVID….looks like bandit Ministers and African leaders have found a much bigger begging bowl…more theft and corruption on donated funds
The same way you map population statistics in every district you can map this process as well. Each district has hospitals and health employees. You can start by preventing inter-district spread by placing strict effective testing teams on main exits of each district which will be taking samples and delivering them to provincial Hq for testing. In this way every province to test and report so that you will be reporting cumulative totals from all provinces not only where the bell rings. Establish testing centers in each province. All vehicles in/out in each district to be tested, samples to be collected. After u hv a clear picture of the all nation that’s when u move to a selective strategy of where to put more effort
PF way of thinking, What has Kenya to do with UTH?