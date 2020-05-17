The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) placed a Seizure Notice on 41 properties constructed by Madison Capital Limited. The Notice was served on the Chairman of Madison Capital Mr Basil Nundwe.The DEC is said to have informed the company that they were carrying out an investigation following a complaint by a member of the public.
When reached for comment Madison Capital Limited confirmed that the Seizure Notice had been served and stated that the properties in issue belonged to third parties who had purchased the properties or had been assigned the properties against funds held by Madison Asset Management Company under the Fixed Income Fund. The Fixed Income Fund was available from 2008 until December 2018 when the Regulator Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) advised market players to discontinue such products which offered a fixed return to investors. Madison Capital Limited insisted that the 41 properties were constructed by Madison Capital and sold or assigned to third parties and do not belong to Mr Nundwe.
In a seizure notice dated 29th April, 2020, the DEC stated that the properties have been seized pursuant to Section 15 of the Prohibition and Prevention of Money Laundering Act No. 14 of 2001 as there are reasonable grounds for believing that they are liable to seizure.The DEC warned that the seized goods may be declared to be forfeited to the State under Section 17 of the Prohibition and Prevention of Money Laundering Act No. 14 of 2001.
Is this not the same Lawrence’s group of companies LSA which was alleged to have been dissolved and later Lawrence disputed the allegations? Anyway, lessons to follow those PF mafias who think they’re untouchable right now. The day is coming to comb out corruption and the one to come will be more serious than what we saw in Mwanawasa time and which I believe was not handled properly by Nchito brother and Mmembe cartel. PF ministers hsve stolen more than the FTJ Chiluba regime. PF must go!
Anyone with information to shed more light? These articles are not helping.
Let the authorities carry out investigations and then you will know out come and reasons for this in the first place. You cannot expect to be told what is going on in an ongoing investigation. This is to avoid tipping off those that may be involved. I suggest we remain calm and avoid making false assumptions and rumours. Especially you from diaspora. Mwalikwata umuloma kwati isabi. Kz
There a lot of inaccuracies in the LT report. First of all fixed income or fixed return investments are not illegal. Government bonds in Zambia are fixed income investments and pay a fixed interest to investors until the capital sum is redeemed. Secondly, DEC has no power as far as I know to seize private property without due process. They hv to prove to a court of law that a crime was committed in the acquisition of the suspected property. Let’s wait for facts to emerge.