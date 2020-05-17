9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, May 17, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Mutapa Challenges Local Players In Foreign Quota Debate

By sports
36 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Mutapa Challenges Local Players In Foreign Quota Debate
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Power Dynamos coach Perry Mutapa says local players must be picked on merit and not pray for foreign quotas to be introduced in the FAZ League.

The Football Association of Zambia is considering introducing quotas in the league following a huge influx of imports.

Mutapa said foreign players have raised the quality of the league and evidence is clear to see with Zambian clubs recent performances in the group stage of continental competitions.

“Our Zambian players need to pull up their socks and compete for places,” Mutapa said told Sun FM.

“Football is about competition, without competition you are nothing. The most important thing is to have a heart.”

Meanwhile, Mutapa has done fairly well at Power Dynamos with mostly local players since he arrived there in late November.

Since his arrival, the Kitwe side has steadily climbed from 13th on 11 points from 10 matches to ninth on 37 points in his fourteen games in charge winning seven ,drawing five and losing two games.

[Read 63 times, 63 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleToday’s Message: Sealed Lips

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Mutapa Challenges Local Players In Foreign Quota Debate

Power Dynamos coach Perry Mutapa says local players must be picked on merit and not pray for foreign quotas...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Today’s Message: Sealed Lips

editor - 2
Today’s Scripture “...Whoever wants to embrace life and see the day fill up with good, here’s what you do: Say nothing evil or hurtful...” (1 Peter...
Read more
General News

DEC places a seizure notice on 41 Madison Capital Limited Properties

editor - 21
The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) placed a Seizure Notice on 41 properties constructed by Madison Capital Limited. The Notice was served on the Chairman...
Read more
Headlines

Ministry of Defence dismisses US$1.2 billion uniform deal as fake news

Chief Editor - 21
The Ministry of Defence has dismissed social media reports that government has procured defence force military uniforms worth $1.2 billion United States dollar Ministry of...
Read more
Economy

Two Companies in Lusaka have been shut down for keeping their workers hostage

Chief Editor - 24
Two Companies in Lusaka have been shut down for keeping their workers hostage since the first COVID 19 cases were recorded in the country. And...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Jimmy Ndhlovu Stays Hopeful of 2019/20 Goals

Feature Sports sports - 1
Kabwe Warriors striker Jimmy Ndhlovu is hoping this seasons golden boot race will be decided on the pitch once the Coronavirus pandemic blows over. Ndhlovu...
Read more

FAZ Truce Reached

Feature Sports sports - 14
A truce in the alleged wrangles that have halted the 2020 Football Association of Zambia election process has been reached between the Ministry of...
Read more

Mayuka: No Regrets About Southampton Stint

Feature Sports sports - 11
Ex-Chipolopolo striker Emmanuel Mayuka says has no regrets about his brief stint at Southampton despite a modest three years at the English club. Mayuka joined...
Read more

Chansa Gives Solution to Ending AFCON Drought

Feature Sports sports - 12
2012 AFCON winning midfielder Isaac Chansa says there is one simple solution to ending Zambia's four -year absence from the AFCON. Zambia has failed to...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 63 times, 63 reads today]

Related Posts: