Power Dynamos coach Perry Mutapa says local players must be picked on merit and not pray for foreign quotas to be introduced in the FAZ League.

The Football Association of Zambia is considering introducing quotas in the league following a huge influx of imports.

Mutapa said foreign players have raised the quality of the league and evidence is clear to see with Zambian clubs recent performances in the group stage of continental competitions.

“Our Zambian players need to pull up their socks and compete for places,” Mutapa said told Sun FM.

“Football is about competition, without competition you are nothing. The most important thing is to have a heart.”

Meanwhile, Mutapa has done fairly well at Power Dynamos with mostly local players since he arrived there in late November.

Since his arrival, the Kitwe side has steadily climbed from 13th on 11 points from 10 matches to ninth on 37 points in his fourteen games in charge winning seven ,drawing five and losing two games.

[Read 63 times, 63 reads today]