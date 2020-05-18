The Zambia Police Service has said that the matter involving a Catholic Priest, Father Abel Mwewa and a member of the Catholic Women’s League, Monica Mulenga will be subjected to an inquest following the outcome of the Postmortem.

At the moment there is nothing incriminating the Priest meaning that there are no circumstances to compel the Police to further investigate the matter not until the matter is determined by the Coroner’s Court, says Police spokesperson Esther Katongo.

An Inquest is a judicial inquiry to ascertain the facts relating to an incident, in this case the sudden death in the case of Monica Mulenga.

Early this month, Police in Lusaka instituted an inquiry into the death of a 42-year-old woman of Garden House, who allegedly died in the Parish Priest’s House at Kaunda Square Catholic Church.

The woman identified as Monica Mulenga died on April 8th 2020.

The matter was reported the same day to Stalilo police post around 22:00 hours and the body was picked and taken to the University Teaching Hospital mortuary.

According to reports from the Catholic Women’s League (CWL), the woman was invited to Father’s Parish House on Holy Thursday night.

“She was a married woman from St. Maurice and she lied to her husband that she was going for a funeral with her fellow league members in Kaunda Square. Sadly she died in Abel’s room in the Parish House that night – on Holy Thursday,” said the source.

The source said the priest called some CWL members from St. Maurice who came to pick up the body and took it to Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital where she was confirmed dead on arrival and taken to the University Teaching Hospital mortuary as brought in dead (BID).

The source said the Archbishop of Lusaka was made to pay for the funeral expenses by the family of the deceased woman.

