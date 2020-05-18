National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili has described as unfortunate the disruption of radio programs featuring opposition leaders by PF cadres.

Mr Kambwili says it is unfair for PF to stop the opposition from holding political meetings when they are busy engaging their people countrywide.

He said the argument that no one should politic because the COVID-19 is petty because life should continue especially that only 14 months have remained before Zambia holds the general elections.

Mr Kambwili said the disruption of radio programs which have so far affected him and UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema are an admission of failure by those in Authority.

“Disruption of radio programs can only be done by a scared government. A government that has failed to deliver development to the people”, said Mr Kambwili when he featured on COSTA on Diamond TV.

He has challenged the PF to stop harassing media houses for hosting opposition leaders as per their promise to defend media freedoms.

Mr Kambwili has warned that Zambians will one day react badly to the injustices they have suffered under the PF regime.

And Mr Kambwili has accused the PF government of lacking seriousness in the fight against COVID-19.

He said had the government listened and locked down earlier especially the boarders, the pandemic wouldn’t have been spreading faster like is the case at the moment.

Mr Kambwili has projected further increase in COVID-19 cases in Zambia following the outbreak of the pandemic in Nakonde.

He said many people visit Nakonde and failure to trace the contacts early is an indication that the pandemic has already spread to all parts of the country.

The government has come out to condemn in the strongest terms the reported incidents involving some suspected ruling Patriotic Front cadres who attempted to stop a radio programme on Muchinga Radio that featured the opposition United Party for National Development leader Hakainde Hichilema.

In a statement released to the media by Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services and Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya, the Government said that it was a total violation of the IBA Act, and an embarrassment to the Government and its leadership, for any person to procure other people to storm a radio station and disrupt a broadcast programme or to order a broadcast station to broadcast in a certain manner.

