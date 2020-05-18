9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 18, 2020
type here...
General News

Miles Sampa shuts down a Chinese Restaurant for discriminating against Zambians

By Chief Editor
36 views
10
General News Miles Sampa shuts down a Chinese Restaurant for discriminating against Zambians
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa this morning shut down a Chinese Restaurant in Lusaka’s Long acres area for discriminating against Zambians.

Mr Sampa who was in the company of his Director of Health Edgar Mulwanda closed indefinitely the Chinese LANTIAN restaurant in Longacres.

He told Journalists after closing down the business that the action was taken because the owners abrogated laws under the Food and Health Act namely selling products labeled in Chinese and not English as prescribed by law, Trading without a License from the Council and had expired Fire certificate.

Mr Sampa said the Council will move in on all Restaurants and other hospitality services especially of Chinese owned that are conducting business without proper documentation or in an unethical manner.

Latian restaurant was reported by Muvi TV yesterday for only allowing entrance to Chinese and denying Blacks for apparently Covid19 related reasons.

Mr Sampa said he strongly reprimanded the owner a Mr Tang on that Malpractice as well.

He said apartheid finished a long time ago in Lusaka after Zambia gained Independence in 1964.

Mr Sampa has urged all residents of Lusaka to whistle blow on any business or trading place exhibiting unethical practices saying the Council shall move in decisively with supersonic speed.

[Read 485 times, 485 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleGive Clear Guidelines for the 2020 agricultural marketing season, Government told
Next articleCoronavirus: What is Madagascar’s ‘herbal remedy’ Covid-Organics?

10 COMMENTS

  2. Excellent quick action by our mayor. We do not tolerate discrimination in our country. Our friends in diaspora will still criticize this and yet in their countries abroad they are discriminated against daily

    4
    3

  3. Oh oh oh Sampa business partners of Chinese will remove you as mayor or you will not be adopted in any position next year. Touch not Chinese if you are truly Zambian. Chinese are our God parents. Sampa please reverse your decision now and ignore wrong things you see

    1
    6

  4. Eat your own Zambian food, it’s healthier and you don’t risk eating dog and bat meat. Why go to Chinese restaurant?

    9

  5. Never take it seriously with PF officials, he is looking for another way of getting bribed.
    Believe me, you will soon hear that the restaurant is open after getting 10000 US dollars from the Chinese. Miles Sampa is broke. You don’t close the restaurants but fine or penalize them under the law. PF must go!

    1

  6. This demonstrates a nation has laws and morals to adhere to, well done Mayor Miles Sampa. Extend your inspection and closure of businesses abrogating our laws – distasteful to hear there is even discrimination in Zambia, worse by Chinese. Save KK from BP – honestly.

    2

  9. Well done! In Nigeria a similar incident happened a few months ago, the Chinese restaurant in Lagos was immediately closed Apparently the Chinese restaurant in Lagos was also used as a strip- club and brothel by Chinese prostitutes in other rooms at the back of the restaurant

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Columnseditor - 5

Coronavirus: What is Madagascar’s ‘herbal remedy’ Covid-Organics?

As COVID-19 spread across Africa and leaders put their countries in lockdown, Madagascan President Andry Rajoelina last month launched...
Read more
General News

Miles Sampa shuts down a Chinese Restaurant for discriminating against Zambians

Chief Editor - 10
Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa this morning shut down a Chinese Restaurant in Lusaka’s Long acres area for discriminating against Zambians. Mr Sampa who was...
Read more
Economy

Give Clear Guidelines for the 2020 agricultural marketing season, Government told

Chief Editor - 2
The Centre for Trade Policy and Development has called on the Government to give clear COVID-19 guidelines for the 2020 agricultural marketing season particularly...
Read more
Health

Resident Doctors Association not happy with the pace at which the Zambian Government is responding to the concerns

Chief Editor - 3
The Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDA) has expressed dissatisfaction with the pace at which the Zambian Government is responding to the concerns that...
Read more
Economy

There is need to reactivate tourism activities in Livingstone-Chitotela

Chief Editor - 5
Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela says there is need to reactivate tourism activities in Livingstone following the reopening of the Victoria Falls by...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Some doomsayers are undermining government’s efforts to fight against COVID-19-YALI

General News Chief Editor - 29
The Young African Leaders Initiative YALI has said that it is saddened that some doomsayers are undermining government's efforts to fight against COVID-19 YALI...
Read more

Allow Children to report back to School -Teachers Unions

General News Chief Editor - 16
Teachers Unions have encouraged parents to allow their children report for school as schools re-open next month. Zambia National Teachers Union (ZNUT) General Secretary Newman...
Read more

DEC places a seizure notice on 41 Madison Capital Limited Properties

General News editor - 30
The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) placed a Seizure Notice on 41 properties constructed by Madison Capital Limited. The Notice was served on the Chairman...
Read more

106 Zambians from South Africa Start their Journey back home

General News Chief Editor - 15
The Zambian Mission in Pretoria, South Africa, has facilitated the return of one hundred and six (106)Zambian nationals from that country to Zambia. The Mission...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 487 times, 487 reads today]

Related Posts: