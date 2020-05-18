Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa this morning shut down a Chinese Restaurant in Lusaka’s Long acres area for discriminating against Zambians.
Mr Sampa who was in the company of his Director of Health Edgar Mulwanda closed indefinitely the Chinese LANTIAN restaurant in Longacres.
He told Journalists after closing down the business that the action was taken because the owners abrogated laws under the Food and Health Act namely selling products labeled in Chinese and not English as prescribed by law, Trading without a License from the Council and had expired Fire certificate.
Mr Sampa said the Council will move in on all Restaurants and other hospitality services especially of Chinese owned that are conducting business without proper documentation or in an unethical manner.
Latian restaurant was reported by Muvi TV yesterday for only allowing entrance to Chinese and denying Blacks for apparently Covid19 related reasons.
Mr Sampa said he strongly reprimanded the owner a Mr Tang on that Malpractice as well.
He said apartheid finished a long time ago in Lusaka after Zambia gained Independence in 1964.
Mr Sampa has urged all residents of Lusaka to whistle blow on any business or trading place exhibiting unethical practices saying the Council shall move in decisively with supersonic speed.
Well done mwaiche Sampa
Excellent quick action by our mayor. We do not tolerate discrimination in our country. Our friends in diaspora will still criticize this and yet in their countries abroad they are discriminated against daily
Oh oh oh Sampa business partners of Chinese will remove you as mayor or you will not be adopted in any position next year. Touch not Chinese if you are truly Zambian. Chinese are our God parents. Sampa please reverse your decision now and ignore wrong things you see
Eat your own Zambian food, it’s healthier and you don’t risk eating dog and bat meat. Why go to Chinese restaurant?
Never take it seriously with PF officials, he is looking for another way of getting bribed.
Believe me, you will soon hear that the restaurant is open after getting 10000 US dollars from the Chinese. Miles Sampa is broke. You don’t close the restaurants but fine or penalize them under the law. PF must go!
This demonstrates a nation has laws and morals to adhere to, well done Mayor Miles Sampa. Extend your inspection and closure of businesses abrogating our laws – distasteful to hear there is even discrimination in Zambia, worse by Chinese. Save KK from BP – honestly.
Good job Miles, it’s about time.
Don’t just end here. Deport the owner.
Well done! In Nigeria a similar incident happened a few months ago, the Chinese restaurant in Lagos was immediately closed Apparently the Chinese restaurant in Lagos was also used as a strip- club and brothel by Chinese prostitutes in other rooms at the back of the restaurant
Well done Miles!