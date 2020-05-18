Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa this morning shut down a Chinese Restaurant in Lusaka’s Long acres area for discriminating against Zambians.

Mr Sampa who was in the company of his Director of Health Edgar Mulwanda closed indefinitely the Chinese LANTIAN restaurant in Longacres.

He told Journalists after closing down the business that the action was taken because the owners abrogated laws under the Food and Health Act namely selling products labeled in Chinese and not English as prescribed by law, Trading without a License from the Council and had expired Fire certificate.

Mr Sampa said the Council will move in on all Restaurants and other hospitality services especially of Chinese owned that are conducting business without proper documentation or in an unethical manner.

Latian restaurant was reported by Muvi TV yesterday for only allowing entrance to Chinese and denying Blacks for apparently Covid19 related reasons.

Mr Sampa said he strongly reprimanded the owner a Mr Tang on that Malpractice as well.

He said apartheid finished a long time ago in Lusaka after Zambia gained Independence in 1964.

Mr Sampa has urged all residents of Lusaka to whistle blow on any business or trading place exhibiting unethical practices saying the Council shall move in decisively with supersonic speed.

