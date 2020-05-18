President Edgar Lungu has said the government will build barracks for Zambia Army Officers across the country because, despite the important role that military personnel play, not much has been done to appreciate them.

The President said that his experience as Minister of Defence, and Home Affairs showed that men and women in uniform were neglected and he has made it a point to ensure officers in the security wings are well looked after.

The Head of State said that the PF Government has done more than any other government when it comes to building houses and other supporting infrastructure for men and women in uniform.

President Lungu said this when he inspected works at the Buffalo Park Barrack in Lusaka today.

The Barrack which is situated opposite Apex University will have over seven hundred houses and a secondary school. The facility will also have two primary schools, hospital and office accommodation among others. The Barrack will further come with modern construction equipment which will allow the Army to venture into construction works.

The President told ZNBC News that such facilities will be replicated in all the ten provinces of Zambia.

Zambia Army Commander Lieutenant General William Sikazwe said officers are happy with the State-of-the-Art infrastructure. General Sikazwe urged army personnel to exercise patience as the project will be completed in 2021 and not the scheduled 2022.

