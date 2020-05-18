President Edgar Lungu has said the government will build barracks for Zambia Army Officers across the country because, despite the important role that military personnel play, not much has been done to appreciate them.
The President said that his experience as Minister of Defence, and Home Affairs showed that men and women in uniform were neglected and he has made it a point to ensure officers in the security wings are well looked after.
The Head of State said that the PF Government has done more than any other government when it comes to building houses and other supporting infrastructure for men and women in uniform.
President Lungu said this when he inspected works at the Buffalo Park Barrack in Lusaka today.
The Barrack which is situated opposite Apex University will have over seven hundred houses and a secondary school. The facility will also have two primary schools, hospital and office accommodation among others. The Barrack will further come with modern construction equipment which will allow the Army to venture into construction works.
The President told ZNBC News that such facilities will be replicated in all the ten provinces of Zambia.
Zambia Army Commander Lieutenant General William Sikazwe said officers are happy with the State-of-the-Art infrastructure. General Sikazwe urged army personnel to exercise patience as the project will be completed in 2021 and not the scheduled 2022.
Welcome change from cheap prefabs.
Maybe that’s the $1 billion we heard from dubious Stardy Mwale.
They deserve these…
1 house will cost $1 million per PF.
So we should count atleast 1000 houses for $1billion.
Imagine such 1 building costing a million dollars??? Yes it’s possible, $1million fire- water tanker. PF wa chabe!
This white coat wearing moron where is he going to get the money for that with that thief Sturdy Mwale waiting to chew it…you dont have money for covid-19 but you want to waste money on building homes. This moron can never just stay at State house.
“Zambia Army Commander Lieutenant General William Sikazwe said officers are happy with the State-of-the-Art infrastructure.”-LT
PF time-out You do not care to put these men and women In arms away. Where are you getting the funds for that project? Please President Lungu reconsider your decision making. YouTube is full of leaders whom went this way, who pays the price innocent lives.
Imwe how can anyone hate such a hardworking and caring president. It is almost impossible to dislike him unless you are filled with some much evil inside you.
Just build more prisons for you and your gang of thieves. Time is running out and make sure build up waterborne toilets, otherwise ukalanyela mu bucket!
He shouldn’t even deceive himself the army won’t protect you.
Dictators always want to please men and women in uniform thinking they can help men stick to power. Old thinking ba Lungu. Where will these people in uniform go after retiring? Chibolya? They need affordable home loans to have their own houses.