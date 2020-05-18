9.5 C
There is need to reactivate tourism activities in Livingstone-Chitotela

By Chief Editor
Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela says there is need to reactivate tourism activities in Livingstone following the reopening of the Victoria Falls by President Edgar Lungu.

Mr Chitotela said this can be done by revitalizing the sector businesses but with strict adherence to the health guidelines under the New Normal.

He has expressed happiness at the fact that Livingstone has not recorded a single case of Covid-19 and said he hopes there will be no such case soon so that tourists can start having the needed confidence of safety as they visit the tourism capital.

Mr Chitotela has observed that Zambia’s tourism industry is a major contributor to the domestic economy and Government wants to see it grow.

The Minister said as other countries are relaxing restrictions in the wake of the new coronavirus, Zambia being a land-locked country too slowly has to relax measures so that tourism can start the recovery path.

Mr Chitotela is also happy that some tour operators in Livingstone are already working out measures to reduce price structures to benefit local tourists and hoped that this could change the domestic tourism profile in the country.

Speaking on the Assignment programme on Muvi TV, Mr Chitotela said the best tourism performing economies like China, France and Spain in the world have made it out of the domestic markets

And Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale has visited the Victoria Falls with other provincial officials to assure tourists that it is safe to visit the tourism site.

  2. The local tourists who are broke and carrying Corona virus. Soon Livingston will be the epicentre. How about opening Kabwe textiles so that we can manufacture PPE for our health personnel and export extra PPE and gain revenue?

  3. @Madilu system all you do is complain about government all day, all week..

    Why rely on leadership for everything? The natural splendour of the Victoria Falls is just one exciting opportunity for a perfect start up in the tourism industry. No political party must ever be an excuse for our dormancy and failure to develop a strong Zambian tourist industry. Europeans and Americans are not interested which party is in power when they come to visit Zambia on vacation. they just want to have a good time.

