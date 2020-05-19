Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu has said that Zambia’s procurement system is flawed and needs to be overhauled. Dr. Ng’andu said that he will be taking a bill to parliament to amend the Procurement Act.

Speaking during the Sunday Interview with ZNBC’s Grevazio Zulu, Dr. Ng’andu said that he did not subscribe to Zambians being given 20 percent of road contracts while 80 percent is given to foreign contractors. The Minister of Finance said the procurement Act should instead prioritize Zambian contractors.

Dr. Ng’andu challenged Engineers that have the capacity to carry out infrastructure projects to work together by bidding for procurement contracts in infrastructure development, adding that time has come to ensure money spent on infrastructure projects is paid to locals to ensure it remains in circulation.

Meanwhile, Dr Ng’andu has said that the government will revise the 2020 national budget because the revenue base has reduced substantially due to a number of factors, such as the recent floods, drought, and the current Coronavirus pandemic, which has put pressure on the country’s revenue base.

Dr. Ng’andu said that arising from the floods and drought, the government had to respond in order to mitigate the impact by finding resources to cushion the emergency food supplies for displaced persons and repair of washed away bridges

Dr. Ng’andu said the government also responded impulsively towards the Coronavirus pandemic which has slowed economic activities by way of providing relief to economic sectors whose business has been affected by it.

Dr. Ng’andu said that the government expects to see a large financing Gap of about 29 billion Kwacha, adding that the expenditure side of revenue has collapsed.

And Dr. Ng’andu said that he will ensure that he drives Zambia’s debt position to a level that is within the country’s’ capacity to service it without putting too much stress or strain on its ability to meet the day to day running of Government.

The Finance Minister also disclosed that the government is talking to lenders to restructure its loans adding that it has completed the process of seeking professional advisors on the debt process who will assist in the restructuring process.

Dr. Ng’andu also disclosed that the government has managed to convince donors to understand that while the Covid-19 pandemic is real, the country still has people with normal illnesses such as malaria, HIV, and AIDS which should not be ignored while fighting the pandemic.

Dr. Ng’andu disclosed that the government wants to ensure the health system remains sustainable.

