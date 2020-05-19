9.5 C
Matero United Hopes to Get Good Mileage From Fwayo

Matero United boss Miles Sampa hopes Fwayo Tembo’s brief spell at the lower tier club as coach will be a huge motivation for his players.

Sampa, who is also Lusaka Mayor, unveiled the ex-Zambia international on Monday on a one month deal.

Fwayo is set to be unveiled the FAZ Division 3 club this Wednesday.

“Sometimes you just need these young players to interact with those that have made it like Fwayo,” Sampa said.

“First is to boast the team’s morale. Secondly to counsel the players and also to speak to them what made achieve success and also share his short comings.

“But beyond that, show them some skills on the pitch as well.”

1 COMMENT

  1. So many things I common between Miles Sampa and Fwayo Tembo, including beard.
    Fwayo should embrace this opportunity, most soccer players are just drinking at home.

    1

