The ruling Patriotic Front Cadres have continued to disrupt radio appearances of opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema.
The latest is being in Isoka where PF cadres, according to Mr. Hichilema, violently invaded and disrupted the radio programme he was featured on, at Isoka Community Radio Station.
However, according to Gerald Silwamba, the District Chairman for Patriotic Front, Isoka District, the UNPD leader, and his supporters behaved in what he described as a shameful way by using cheap politicking tactics to insult and provoke people and then act like a victim to try and attract cheap sympathy.
“While we respect the freedom of speech, that freedom should not be used to provoke situations and insult sympathisers of government’s fight against corona virus,” Mr. Silwamba said.
Mr. Silwamba said that whilst Isoka, Muchinga, Zambia and the world at large is busy fighting COVID-19, PF in the District noted with deep disappointment the cheap politics that UPND’s regional leader is playing by provoking and insulting ruling party and Government sympathisers.
“Isoka and Muchinga have been at peace until Hichilema deliberately started provoking sympathisers of the ruling party and supporters of the Government in the Covid 19 War,” he said.
Mr. Silwamba added: “While we condemn Hichilema, we commend the police for acting very quickly and we appeal for continued calm among our residents who are being tempted by the insults and provocation of wicked minded politicians who want to win cheap sympathy”.
Mr. Silwambaalso dismissed the the images circulating on social media of a man with a deep cut on the forehead saying the images are not from the Isoka District but sponsored by the UPND to deceive members of the public.
“We however caution the UPND leader not to think he can take Isoka and Muchinga people for a ride,” he concluded..
And reacting to the continued behaviour of PF cadres, Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya said that Government is saddened that suspected Patriotic Front cadres have disregarded its advice to refrain from storming and disrupting programming at Radio stations. Ms. Siliya said that she regretted the incident which happened at Isoka Community Radio Station as it came after government’s advice.
Ms. Siliya, who is also Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, has however praised Police in the district for their quick response to the situation.
She has maintained the government position that it stands with the media and condemns in the strongest terms the harassment and threat of violence against any media house.
The Minister told ZNBC News in a statement that the government does not support any thuggery behavior because an attack on any media house is an attack on Zambians.
She said the government expects political parties and the police to address unruly cadres because it believes influence and not violence serve Zambia well in the country’s democratic dispensation.
What are these PF bandits afraid of ??
They have spend billions yet are still afraid of HH talking to people ???
KZ ……BTW
tell lungu we have not forgotten the PF gassing of our people , more than 50 innocent civilians were burned alive in our towns for the first time in our history because of a PF gassing campain
Do the people been attacked right at their own premises realize that trespassing is an offense and they have the right to defend themselves from trespassers. Its also slowly becoming a norm to hear that the attackers are unknown because they were not putting on party regalia, is party regalia our identification in this country? It seems the day that prouncement about govt not working with prime TV, now every cadre has become the censorship agent on TV and radio stations.
This is a dangerous situation that can pluggle Zambia into untold civil war. Ban any political party with violence cadres.
Let’s see if Dora can back up her words with some action. Whose the bigger fish here? PF or government (and the constitution for that matter). It is one thing to issue a statement, which all people using their brain cells supported, and it is another to take action.
If nothing is done about this, no formal arrests and no sacking of these PF leaders, then we know that they are simply speaking to appease international observers.
PF government is dead scared, their time is over. PF government has run out of ideas and has nothing to offer. Infact you will see strange behavior as we approach 2021.
PF must go!
Condemning in the strongest terms by the minister of information and broadcasting makes no sense at all as long as no action is taken against the perpetrators of these radio programme disruptions. This is not the first time pf cadres are behaving the same way and therefore we conclude this is just lip service from the minister and the entire pf leadership and government. Government security wings can not fail to stop such vices from happening. The reason is that the party in power benefits from such acts of lawlessness. And this pf chairman speaks as if he is more Zambian than others. We all have the safe constitutional rights in this Country. If you claim to have been insulted and provoked there are appropriate channels and legal redress to follow. Remember you will not remain the…
I very much doubt Dora will make an impact, since she hails from MMD. Its like a step mother trying to stamp her authority on children she finds whilst the husband remains mute.
PF senior leaders are too quiet. They should have come out to condemn strongly
They’re rehearsing on how they’ll butcher each other next year, the 2 savage Parties
In my view, PF’s reflex reaction to divergent/opposing views is violence and intimidation. And unfortunately this barbaric nature runs deep in PF, from top leadership all the way to their cadres. So let’s not be deceived, behind the scenes I guess PF leaders are celebrating this latest stup!dity in Isoka, as it has instilled more fear in radio stations to host the opposition….and ordinary people will be disadvantaged, they won’t hear an alternative voice to issues affecting them.