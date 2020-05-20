60 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded out of 495 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, Zambia national public health institute director Professor Victor Munkonka has disclosed.

Speaking during the latest update, professor Munkonka said 5 more patients have been discharged adding that cumulatively cases now stand at 832, recoveries at 197, active cases are now 628 with 7 deaths.

Professor Munkonka explained that 48 cases are from 307 tests conducted from Muchinga province, out of which 4 are health workers, 24 from community screening in Nakonde, 17 from contacts of known cases while 1 was presented to Isoka hospital.

“The other 12 confirmed cases are from 188 samples tested from Ndola at the Tropical Disease And Research Control.8 are truck drivers who traveled from Nakonde to deliver fuel while the rest are isolated cases from Ndola and Kitwe” professor Munkonka explained.

He said all cases are somehow linked to Nakonde and said intensified activities have been heightened such as training of community workers and deployment of more health workers and said mass screening has also been extended to other ports of entry such as Chirundu and Kasumbalesa.

Professor Munkonka emphasized the need for people to adjust to the new normal by adhering to the measures that have been announced such as social distancing, personal and environmental hygiene, and intensify masking in public places to avoid new infections.

[Read 534 times, 534 reads today]