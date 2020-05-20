9.5 C
Days of Pleading for Business Contracts from Mine Owners Are Over, Mines Minister Assures CB Contractors

Mines Minister RICHARD MUSUKWA has assured mine suppliers and contractors on the Copperbelt that they will not plead for business contracts from the mines anymore.

Mr. MUSUKWA says the government wants to see a big chunk of the business contracts being given to Zambian contractors.

He says the government wants to bring back the dignity of the Zambian contractors to the Copperbelt.

Mr. MUSUKWA was speaking in Kitwe when he met mine contractors and suppliers together with his counterparts from the Ministries of Finance BWALYA NG’ANDU and JOYCE SIMUKOKO.

And Association of Mine Suppliers and Contractors President AUGUSTINE MUBANGA complained that Zambian contractors have been sidelined by Mopani Copper Mines in preference to foreigners.

Mr. MUBANGA said the rates given to foreign contractors are way too high compared to those given to local contractors doing the same kind of work.

He appealed to the government to come up with measures that compel mining companies to give equal business opportunities to local contractors.

And Finance Minister BWALYA NG’ANDU said the government will soon come up with measures that will protect local contractors from participating in businesses in the mining companies.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Minister JAPHEN MWAKALOMBE assured the contractors that no contract jobs will be lost.

And Labour Minister JOYCE SIMUKOKO is disappointed with the actions by Mopani to place the mine under care and maintenance without following the law.

  2. But wouldn’t government first distinguish what locals can supply and not. For example, heavy duty machinery surely can’t come from local supplies. Even the mining, itself is highly specialized. May be the supply of small polyethene pipes.

  3. What the Minister of Mines is doing is just playing to the gallery. He should know that in the absence of a legal frame to compel miners to source locally when they can and the capacity to enforce such regulations, the mines will do what ever maximises the profits. This might include (1) sourcing directly from the manufacturers of products (which are almost always outside of Zambia) so as to obtain the best prices possible (2) through vertical supply chain integration, use transfer pricing to inflate their cost of capital, inputs and operations and by so doing declare low profit before tax. So what is the Minister’s asertion based on? As their being any changes in the regulations, policy or enforcement mechanism?

