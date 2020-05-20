9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
ECZ Deputy Chairperson Annette Chirumba Nhekairo has died

By Chief Editor
Electoral Commission of Zambia Deputy Chairperson Annette Chirumba Nhekairo has died.

Mrs Nhekairo died on 19th May 2020 at the University Teaching Hospitals after an illness.

ECZ Chairperson Justice Essau Chulu announced the death of Mrs Nhekairo to the media.

Mrs Nhekairo said an Advocate of the High Court and Supreme Court of Zambia and a member of the Law Association of Zambia as well as the International Bar Association.

She worked as State Advocate from 1980 to 1986 after admission to the Bar.

Mrs Nhekairo then joined the Zambia Post and Telecommunications Limited where she worked in various portfolios and rose to the position of Company Secretary/Legal Counsel.

She also worked for the Zambia Law Development Commission as Chief Executive Officer until 2015.

Mrs Nhekairo was appointed Vice Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Zambia on 6th April, 2018.

Justice Chulu said Mrs Nhekairo will be missed by the Electoral Commission of Zambia as she contributed greatly to the electoral process.

