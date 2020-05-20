Kalumbila UPND Members of Parliament, Teddy Kasonso says the Patriotic Front does not have numbers to pass Constitution Bill number 10 even if two UPND members do not vote.

Speaking during Provincial Executive Committee meeting at which he cleared the allegations suggesting that he had been bought by President Edgar Lungu, Mr Kasonso said president Lungu did not have money to buy him.

In his passionate submission, Mr Kasonso charged that he would only work with Mr Lungu on principles and not that he would be bought by him.

He boldly pledged his continued support to the UPND and demanded that members needed to verify information before making wild allegations.

“The rules of the Select Committee in Parliament are such that, one cannot vote against the resolution of the Committee. The walk out by my fellow UPND MPs was not done at the point of voting for people to accuse me of working with PF.

Bill number 10 could have been history by now had we debated the bill because PF was five (5) MPs short to pass Bill number 10 when we (UPND) walked out of Parliament.

I am not a senseless distractor to go against the common good of the party and the desire of majority people,” said Mr Kasonso.

And Local Government Deputy Chairperson, Brian Ndumba thanked the Kalumbila lawmaker for showing leadership at a critical stage of Zambian politics.

Mr Kasonso was further encouraged to support the intra-party elections that shall soon run in his constituency as per scheduled time table.

