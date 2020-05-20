Kalumbila UPND Members of Parliament, Teddy Kasonso says the Patriotic Front does not have numbers to pass Constitution Bill number 10 even if two UPND members do not vote.
Speaking during Provincial Executive Committee meeting at which he cleared the allegations suggesting that he had been bought by President Edgar Lungu, Mr Kasonso said president Lungu did not have money to buy him.
In his passionate submission, Mr Kasonso charged that he would only work with Mr Lungu on principles and not that he would be bought by him.
He boldly pledged his continued support to the UPND and demanded that members needed to verify information before making wild allegations.
“The rules of the Select Committee in Parliament are such that, one cannot vote against the resolution of the Committee. The walk out by my fellow UPND MPs was not done at the point of voting for people to accuse me of working with PF.
Bill number 10 could have been history by now had we debated the bill because PF was five (5) MPs short to pass Bill number 10 when we (UPND) walked out of Parliament.
I am not a senseless distractor to go against the common good of the party and the desire of majority people,” said Mr Kasonso.
And Local Government Deputy Chairperson, Brian Ndumba thanked the Kalumbila lawmaker for showing leadership at a critical stage of Zambian politics.
Mr Kasonso was further encouraged to support the intra-party elections that shall soon run in his constituency as per scheduled time table.
GOOD DEVELOPMENT.I HOPE U HAVE REALIZED THAT IT WAS A MISTAKE U HAD MADE TO VOTE FOR BILL 10.IS IT ONLY ECL WHO HAS THE WISDOM TO GOVERN ZAMBIA?NO,WE HAVE ALOT AND WHO CAN WORK FOR ZAMBIA IN TRUTH. Y SHOULD THE WHOLE ATTENTION BE CENTRED ON ONE PERSON ECL BEING CONTROLLED BY SOME RIFF RAFFS KZ,FREEDOM SIKAZWE,LUSAMBO,RED LIP CHANDA ETC.CZ,THEY ARE ONLY INTERESTED IN MILKING ZAMBIANS. KZ,THEY IS NOTHING U WILL TELL US JUST KEEP QUIET.SEAT AND REFLECT ON WHAT PAIN PF HAS CAUSED ON US THE ZAMBIANS. MWAPWA.ZAMBIA,WILL NEED A MASSIVE CLEAN UP. EVEN,THE ISSUE OF SENDING CADRES TO ATTACK PEOPLE KZ IS THE BIGGEST CHAP WHOSE BEHIND THAT. WE,ARE WAITING AND WE WILL SHOW U THAT NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW. SEAT AND RESEARCH ON LEADERS,WHO HAVE CAUSED PAIN ON PEOPLE THERE ENDING. LESOTHO…
Speak for UPND opinion.
If you are saying that PF had short of 5 (actual number is 2 not 5) don’t you think that it is good as saying that the bill has already passed?
Politicians are crooks,you cannot be trusted especially in opposition and independent.If sure opposition political parties believe that Bill 10 is bad to for the country let it pass so that you capitalize on it during campaigns next year.
@Dindo yogo surely how can something you consider to be bad be passed, its mongoloids like you who will need some factory formatting and resetting in 2021.
BOQ= BALLIES OF QUALITY 2021.
Wooooo we have the numbers. All the independent MP’S are with us plus 3 or 4 from UPND. Bill 10 must and will go through come heaven come hell I tell you.
Minister Chilufya, DMMU coordinator Kabwe fight over Covid donations
A feud over Covid-19 financial donations between Disaster Management Coordinator Chanda Kabwe and Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya is getting personal and nasty.
The RELIABLE SOURCE understands that minister Chilufya phoned Chanda Kabwe on Friday last week to tell him that the Covid-19 pandemic has nothing to do with disaster management for him (Kabwe) to be going round Asian owned business houses seeking financial donation.
A source familiar with the bitter phone exchange said Covid-19 was a health emergency and had nothing to do with floods which the DMMU is better placed to deal with.
When Chanda Kabwe asked Chilufya what he understood by the term multi-sectoral approach to the Covid-19 fight, Chitalu went…
Kasonso has said: “… only work with Mr Lungu on principle…” so if the debate comes up and he is in favour of what’s been discussed, he will vote for it. Just like the 2016 Referendum on the Bill of Rights, upnd wants to deceive people and deter progress. What is wrong with Bill 10??
He has come back to his senses after showing his treacherous character.
PF is evil and iy must go!
@Madilu: PF must go according to you upnd cadres. But what is upnd and bally offering Zambians for us to vote for upnd???