9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
type here...
Economy

ZCCM Investments Holdings enters into a joint venture partnership to Process Gold Ore in Mumbwa

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Economy ZCCM Investments Holdings enters into a joint venture partnership to Process...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

ZCCM Investments Holdings has entered into a joint venture partnership through its subsidiary Consolidated Gold Company Zambia, with Array Metals, a global mining firm to process gold ore in Mumbwa, west of Lusaka.

An initial investment of approximately $2.5 million will be invested in this first stage of the project and will go towards the setting up of a gold wash plant and other mining machinery to mine and process placer gold raw material.

In the JV agreement, CGCZ will hold a 65% stake and Array Metals Zambia will have 35% in the project, with an initial phase targeted gold production of about 3 tonnes, worth approximately $150 million at current prevailing market prices.

Array Metals Group Vice President Chris Rugari said after the signing of the agreement that the company has a two-year study conducted by Array Metals that has an estimated inferred resource by JORC standards of 3 million tonnes of gold ore material containing between 2.5 and 3.5 grams of the precious metal per tonne.

Mr Rugari stated that overall the total targeted gold production is 7, 500 kilograms from this resource, estimated to be worth $400 million at the current prevailing market price.

He however said that the agreement with CGCZ will first process part of the resource and later ramp up production and processing.

Witnessing the signing of the agreement, ZCCM-IH Chief Executive Officer Mr Mabvuto Chipata said that ZCCM-IH’s strategic drive to harness the gold potential as mandated by Government from areas with recorded gold occurrences in the country is aimed at contributing to the 40 tonne target, which can only be achieved through such partnerships.

And CGCZ Chief Executive Officer Faisal Keer further stated that the CGCZ is partnering with various small-scale gold miners in the country by providing mining technical expertise, and providing access to earth moving machinery and gold processing lines to kick-start and boost their gold production.

Mr Keer added that the mining and processing operations in the Mumbwa project is earmarked to start by Mid June 2020, once all statutory and regulatory approvals are obtained.

“As a medium-sized company, we are very excited about this partnership because it gives us an opportunity to work directly with the Government in contributing meaningfully to the development of Mumbwa traditionally known for agriculture, through economic diversification, local participation and job creation”, Mr Rugari added.

CGCZ is a gold processing and trading Joint Venture partnership between Karma Mining Services and Rural Development (55%) and ZCCM-IH (45%).

This is according to a statement issued to the media by ZCCM-IH Public Relations Manager Loisa Kakoma.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleExplain Why Spending Money on Deliberately Caused Bye Elections Is A Higher Priority To PF-Musokotwane

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

ZCCM Investments Holdings enters into a joint venture partnership to Process Gold Ore in Mumbwa

ZCCM Investments Holdings has entered into a joint venture partnership through its subsidiary Consolidated Gold Company Zambia, with Array...
Read more
Headlines

Explain Why Spending Money on Deliberately Caused Bye Elections Is A Higher Priority To PF-Musokotwane

Chief Editor - 0
UPND Economics and Finance Committee Chairperson Situmbeko Musokotwane has challenged the PF to explain why spending money on by election is a higher priority...
Read more
Feature Politics

PF does not have the numbers to Pass Bill Number 10

Chief Editor - 12
Kalumbila UPND Members of Parliament, Teddy Kasonso says the Patriotic Front does not have numbers to pass Constitution Bill number 10 even if two...
Read more
Columns

HIV/AIDS to Corona Virus: Historical Perspective by a Zambian

Chief Editor - 10
By Mwizenge S. Tembo, Ph. D. Professor of Sociology Introduction I was doing my Ph. D. in Sociology in the United States under the sponsored scholarship...
Read more
Economy

Aid to Africa Should Come in the Form of Factories and Protection of Mineral Resources-Habazoka

Chief Editor - 20
Economics Association of Zambia President Dr. Lubinda Habazoka has proposed that if the International community really wants to help Africa, aid should come in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Aid to Africa Should Come in the Form of Factories and Protection of Mineral Resources-Habazoka

Economy Chief Editor - 20
Economics Association of Zambia President Dr. Lubinda Habazoka has proposed that if the International community really wants to help Africa, aid should come in...
Read more

Days of Pleading for Business Contracts from Mine Owners Are Over, Mines Minister Assures CB Contractors

Economy Chief Editor - 11
Mines Minister RICHARD MUSUKWA has assured mine suppliers and contractors on the Copperbelt that they will not plead for business contracts from the mines...
Read more

Government’s Procurement System is Flawed, Zambians shouldn’t be entitled to only 20% of Road Contracts

Economy Chief Editor - 36
Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu has said that Zambia’s procurement system is flawed and needs to be overhauled. Dr. Ng’andu said that ...
Read more

Government Restarts Negotiations with Mopani Copper Mines to Prevent the Closure

Economy Chief Editor - 12
Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu has said that the government has restarted negotiations with Mopani Copper Mines Plc to find a solution that will...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: