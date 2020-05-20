9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
ZESCO and Power China Ink 600 MW Solar Power Deal

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

ZESCO Limited and Power China have signed three contracts worth US$548 million to develop 600MW (AC) grid-connected Solar PV Power Plants to be located in Chibombo, Chirundu, and Siavonga Districts.

The signing ceremony took place at the ZESCO Limited Head Office today.

The three-grid connected Solar PV projects will have a capacity of 200MW each.

ZESCO Limited Managing Director, Mr. Victor Mundende said the signing of the three contracts is historic for ZESCO and Zambia as a whole, as it is a significant step towards diversifying renewable energy development in power generation.

Mr. Mundende said that the project, will among several benefits, greatly profit the over one million current and potential customers by increasing access to reliable electricity, enhance industrial development and create employment opportunities for local people.

Mr. Mundende urged Power China to ensure that the plant technology takes advantage of the tremendous technologies that are continually improving on the market.

He further urged Power China to expedite the works on time with due care to quality, performance, and safety.

And PowerChina Authorised Representative Mr. Wang Junzhou said his company was proud to partner with ZESCO in the provision of clean energy which will contribute to optimizing power structure, grid stability, and the economy.

