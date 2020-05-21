The Ruling Patriotic Front has told UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to stop accusing it of buying his counselors in Western Province.
Speaking during Hot FM’s Hot Seat radio program, Party Media Director Mr. Sunday Chanda has explained that Hichilema’s structures in the Province are crumbling because his councilors are fatigued with his type of leadership.
He said the PF did not have the resources to undertake such schemes.
He however indicated that UPND should expect more of its members of parliament to resign next year because they are fed up with Hichilema’s leadership.
He said most of them have openly stated that they will ditch the longest party in opposition (UPND) because Hichilema has been treating them like children.
Meanwhile Mr. Chanda has cemented the Party’s respect for Media Freedoms in the country, by condemning all acts of violence against media houses perpetrated by the opposition political party.
He further advised the opposition to stop using the COVID-19 situation in the country to stop foster their political agenda.
He said if Hakainde meant well for the country he’d have come up with ways to encourage and sensitize people in Muchinga province about COVID-19 rather than playing his usual politics when people were facing challenges caused by the pandemic.
And speaking during the phone-in Segment Party Deputy Secretary-General Hon. Mumbi Phiri has urged politicians to stop politicking in the wake of the deadly coronavirus.
She said she found it appalling that Hichilema would ignore the feelings of the people by paying for radio programs just to politick in areas that are on total lockdown.
The Deputy Secretary-General lamented how she could not proceed with featured radio programs because of having appreciated the people’s distress and concerns amid COVID-19
What ever you vomit today, Bally will fix it after 2021!! Mwapya aisa!!
Sunday or Monday Chanda, please spare us with your rubbish. We have important things to attend to. Time is catching up with you and your PF thieves. Make sure you find hole to hide yourself even then we shall fetch you out like a rat.
PF must go!
Muntu ni Lungu. PF for 2021 and 2026
This boy Sunday is always sat in his office if he has one thinking what he is going to write about Hakiande ..meanwhile his cadres are busy harassing radio station staff and their live programes
Zambian memory per capita is 3 months. They are believing idyots like Mumbi Phiri and her foool Sunday who wash her underwears.
Zambian citizens are docile, they have forgotten whatever was happening in 2019 going back with PF theft. What they now remember is coronavirus.
I advise PF to go back to rampant theft. PF ministers have already dealing pharmacies selling donated face masks including used ones.