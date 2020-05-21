9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 21, 2020
Supreme Court Orders Mopani Mines To Pay Over K240 Million Tax Liability To ZRA

By Chief Editor
MOPANI Copper Mines has been ordered to pay over K240 million tax liability to the Zambia Revenue Authority-ZRA for the years 2006 to 2010. Of the amount, over K140 million covers tax liabilities from 2008 to 2010 while K100 million caters for the years 2006 to 2008.

The order has been made by the Supreme Court in a 63-page Judgement. Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima, Supreme Court Judges Mumba Malila, and Nigel Mutuna handed down the judgment. The judgment is on the backdrop of the appeal filed in the Supreme Court by MOPANI, disputing the Tax Tribunal ruling of 2010.

In 2010 the Tax Tribunal passed a ruling in favour of ZRA, obligating MOPANI Copper Mines to pay the latter the tax liability. This was after the ZRA advanced the complaint before the tribunal when Mopani Copper Mines failed to settle the tax liability.

Meanwhile, the Government has proposed measures to Mopani Copper Mines, aimed at sustaining its operations. Finance Minister, Bwalya Ng’andu has disclosed this to journalists after his Ministerial delegation held a closed-door meeting with management at Mopani copper mines.

Flanked by Labour Minister, Joyce Simukoko, Mines Minister, Richard Musukwa and Copperbelt Province Minister, Japhen Mwakalombe, Dr. Ng’andu said it is now up to the mine management to engage Glencore.

Dr. Ng’andu explained that the government expects feedback from Glencore, the owners of Mopani Copper mines.

He said the government hopes the issue of Mopani mine will be concluded within the few coming weeks, in order to put the matter to rest.

And Mopani Copper Mines Board Chairperson, Moses Chilangwa said the mining firm is ready to listen to the government, as the two parties try to find a solution to the matter

