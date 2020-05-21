Political Activist Sishuwa Sishuwa has charged that the Electoral Commission of Zambia has no legal powers to postpone an election.

Recently, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano stated that the Commission is revising its elections calendar due to the outbreak of Covid-19 noting that the revision might affect the voter registration exercise which might subsequently affect the holding of the August 12 20201 elections.

Dr Sishuwa stated that the ECZ has no such powers to move an elections date.

“Section 7 of the Electoral Process Act No. 35 of 2016 mandates the Commission to conduct continuous voter registration. The Commission has no legal mandate to suspend the exercise unless an election is due, to facilitate publication and inspection of the voters’ register,” Dr Sishuwa said.

He added, “The law says voter registration shall be continuous. The use of the word “shall” means the ECZ is obliged to conduct the exercise, with or without Covid-19, as is the case with requirement to hold elections. The exercise can only stop for purposes of conducting an election.”

He added, “Think of it this way. Assume the threat of Covid-19 does not diminish until August 2021. Does this mean that the Commission will not conduct voter registration before the general election but will proceed to conduct the general election thereby disfranchising many eligible voters?”

Dr Sishuwa said the Act is clear on the holding of elections.

“What ECZ probably wants is to conduct online registration of voters, which is easier to manipulate. Remember they even attempted to start online voter registration in the absence of a statutory provision to support their action. So ECZ is delaying the start of voter registration because they want Parliament to pass the Electoral Process Amendment Bill of 2019, which provides for online registration of voters.”

He said the Coronavirus was only a pretext for the action by the Commission adding that even amidst Covid-19, ECZ has to operate within the law.

“Continuous in respect to a general election means voter registration started or ought to have started immediately after the last general election since the pause was applicable to that event. We can thus say that the exercise started after results of that election were published.”

