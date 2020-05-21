The Ministry of General Education has adjusted this year’s examination time tables for Grades 7, 9, and 12 to December to enable pupils have more time to learn.

General Education Minister David Mabumba announced at a joint press briefing with Minister of Information and Broadcasting Dora Siliya that the school calendar has also been adjusted with the second term running from June 1, to August 28 while the third term is expected to start on September 14 to December 4.

Mr. Mabumba explained that lessons will start from where the teachers ended when schools abruptly closed in the 1st term following the outbreak of COVID-19 adding that all examinations will be based on what the pupils will learn.

“The 3rd term will ran from 14th September to the 4th December while external Examinations will be on 31st August to 15th September 2020,”

Mr. Mabumba added.

And Mr Mabumba has assured parents and guardians that the Government will ensure that schools are safer for the learners.

He stated that President Edgar Lungu means well for the people of Zambia adding that he wouldn’t risk the lives of their children as they go back to school.

Mr. Mabumba also disclosed that masks will be made available to all the learners and teachers as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus.

The General Education Minister also emphasized that school authorities will ensure that social distancing is observed.

Mr. Mabumba added that Covid 19 sensitization material will be provided to parents, teachers and pupils as well screening and testing of every person accessing school premises.

And Mr. Mabumba has disclosed that he will send a team from the Ministry of General Education to go and make an independent assessment on the children as they open Schools on First June.

