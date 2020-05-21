The Development Bank of Zambia has announced the appointment of Dr. Samuel Mulenga Bwalya as its Managing Director (MD).

Dr. Bwalya has over 25 years of experience in development economics, economic management and international development, which spans across Nigeria, Ethiopia and Zambia.

He has conducted research in several fields of economics, political economy, taxation and tax administration systems, and on environment and natural resource management.

Prior to joining DBZ, Dr. Bwalya worked for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Nigeria as Country Director and Resident Representative.

He also worked for UNDP Ethiopia as Country Director, as well as the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) as Director for Corporate Planning and Research.

He holds a PhD Degree in Economics and Master of Science Degree in Economics from the University of Rhode Island and Addis Ababa University respectively, and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics from the University of Zambia.

Commenting on Dr. Bwalya’s appointment, DBZ Board Chairperson Prof Pinalo Chifwanakeni said ‘We are confident that his leadership capabilities, coupled with his economic management and international development expertise, will enable the Bank to formulate and implement key transformative programs that will enhance its position as a development finance institution.”

[Read 17 times, 17 reads today]