Three days after he indefinitely closed Lantian restaurant in Lusaka’s Longacres area for discriminating against Zambians, Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has closed Chinese owned Angels Barbershop at Arcades Shopping Mall for discriminating against blacks.
The Barbershop was also found displaying their prices in Chinese contrary to the Food and Health Act.
“We had a tip off from a whistle blower who took his son to cut hair but was told K300 as price just to put him off. When he agreed to pay, they then changed their mind and said the Barbershop was actually closed and had to leave”, said the Mayor.
Mr Sampa said when he went to Angels Barbershop for a fact finding mission on 21st March 2020, he found a closed sign at the door but upon entering, he noticed a Chinese having his haircut.
“They did not recognize us as we had a mask on. We pretended wanting to have our haircut and they said ‘We Closed’ said Mr Sampa who upon inspecting their price board noticed also that nearly everything was labeled in Chinese and not English as prescribed by the Food and Health Act.
Mr Sampa has since retrieved Council licenses from them and closed them indefinitely and a formal sign closure notice from the Council has since been sent to them.
“We are happy to support 100% all law abiding Investors”, he added.
Mr Sampa has vowed not to condone any Investor that discriminates customers or employees based on their color of skin or pricing in other foreign languages other than English which is the constitutionally prescribed official language for Zambia.
He has encouraged residents not to hesitate to inform him if mistreated by any investor including local investors.
I hope he is not looking for bribes…very common amongst PF bandits pompwes…they act tough just so the Chinese rats can cough up more dough…..and it looks like Chinese have really taken over Zambia…even barbershop now run by chinese rats
Excellent work Miles! Its also distressing to see chinese barbers! We have thousands of zambians wgo are qualified to cut hair! Must we get chinese to come and do that work? Who gave hem work permits?
Please deport them.
I often wonder how some people are always decrying the racism of the west, when the chinese are extremly racist and they dont even hide it!
I wonder why he called them ‘Investors’ really? A barber shop! These people are becoming a cancer!
Ba Mayor why don’t you go with law enforcement to execute on its mandate? I dont condemn you for highlight the issue however lets do things within the law. Institutions are there for a reason. You cannot be the police, prosecutor, judge & prison warden all at the same time. That’s abuse of office.
heheh, what are they investing??? Your poor policies are attracting mediocrity….until we become serious nothing will change….immigration office has many moron who are 100% corrupt.
Just let them operate their barbershop. Afterall we ‘ve got hundreds of barbershops run by Zambians
@6 Solution
You’re part of the problem….Chinese rats disrespecting Zambian laws should be deported but unfortunately we have Bandit President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his minions in PF bandits government disrespecting Zambian laws and stealing every day especially chi dunderhead Pompwe Kaizar Zulu
So it had to take Covid19 for our leaders to see what we have been telling them for years? Or is this because they can no longer fly to collect bribes and those bribes are not flying in? Let’s take this window to take our country back. Ban those useless billboard signs that only people who are visitors from a specific country can read. PLEASE!!! I want to see only siLozi and English billboards in Western Province, ciBemba and English in Northern Province and so on. Products in shops that are not in English MUST have short English DESCRIPTIONS to guide consumers! PLEASE! Take back your effing country for eff’s sake!!!!!
Its surprising how people think these are investors when the Chinks can simply bribe to become Zambian citizens with ease and bypass that inconvenience….this is Lungu’s Zambia…some of these Chink businesses are just fronts I mean a barbershop in a shopping mall aint cheap. In 10 years time Zambians will truly be foreigners in Zambia. In China you can never be allowed this sort of business.
It is very shame for the country not to have standards of investments. Investments in such sectors must be purely reserved for local people. What expertise does a Chinese bring which locals don’t have in haircuts? This stupid PF government must be kicked sooner than later.
PF must go!