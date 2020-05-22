Three days after he indefinitely closed Lantian restaurant in Lusaka’s Longacres area for discriminating against Zambians, Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has closed Chinese owned Angels Barbershop at Arcades Shopping Mall for discriminating against blacks.

The Barbershop was also found displaying their prices in Chinese contrary to the Food and Health Act.

“We had a tip off from a whistle blower who took his son to cut hair but was told K300 as price just to put him off. When he agreed to pay, they then changed their mind and said the Barbershop was actually closed and had to leave”, said the Mayor.

Mr Sampa said when he went to Angels Barbershop for a fact finding mission on 21st March 2020, he found a closed sign at the door but upon entering, he noticed a Chinese having his haircut.

“They did not recognize us as we had a mask on. We pretended wanting to have our haircut and they said ‘We Closed’ said Mr Sampa who upon inspecting their price board noticed also that nearly everything was labeled in Chinese and not English as prescribed by the Food and Health Act.

Mr Sampa has since retrieved Council licenses from them and closed them indefinitely and a formal sign closure notice from the Council has since been sent to them.

“We are happy to support 100% all law abiding Investors”, he added.

Mr Sampa has vowed not to condone any Investor that discriminates customers or employees based on their color of skin or pricing in other foreign languages other than English which is the constitutionally prescribed official language for Zambia.

He has encouraged residents not to hesitate to inform him if mistreated by any investor including local investors.

