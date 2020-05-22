9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 22, 2020
type here...
General News

Auditor General Conducts Emergency Audit at Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit

By Chief Editor
36 views
6
General News Auditor General Conducts Emergency Audit at Disaster Management and Mitigation...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Auditor General Dick Sichembe says his office is happy with the cooperation levels by the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit during the emergency auditing of COVID-19 donated items.

Speaking when he visited DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe at his Office, Mr Sichembe said his office is mandated to conduct emergency audits if and when it deems it fit to do so.

He said the country is in an emergency and that in times like this resources get to be misappropriated.

The Auditor General said his office will not allow mismanagement of COVID-19 donated items both money and material.

He said DMMU has so far shown leadership in the prudent, transparent management and utilization of the donated items.

Mr Sichembe urged the National Coordinator to continue putting the interests of Zambians first by upholding high transparency levels in the handling of COVID-19 items.

And DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe said his office is making sure that all donated items are distributed on time and to the intended beneficiaries.

Mr Kabwe said just like the Vice President instructed all donated items will be accounted for and given to intended beneficiaries.

He explained that his office and that of the Ministry of Health are coordinating well the COVID-19 response.

Mr Kabwe said DMMU will cooperate with the office of the Auditor General in every way possible so that no speculations are raised and raise public confidence in the government.

[Read 218 times, 218 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleIMF Confirms No Covid-19 Relief Package For Zambia Because Of Higher Debt
Next articleThe PF Government Has Had No Strategic Plan To Combat The Pandemic, Their Response Has Been Poorly Coordinated

6 COMMENTS

  2. If this is genuine, we will see heads role because we all know there has beem a great mismanagement of resources, including giving supply contracts to pf cadres, like moonga’s brother.
    But if we know anything about pf, this is nothing but window dressing. just like the “”arrest” of Chitotela, chanda etc or the “investigation” of chitalu chilufya. All just play acting.

  5. I personally don’t believe in these auditors who have served in government for so many years. Whose interests do they serve??…….

    1

  6. This is just Chilufya using AG’s office to keep another thief Chanda off the covid-19 donations…if AG’s office was serious MOH should have been the first department to audit…then again what powers has this office after the reports they have been publishing over the years.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 7

Miles Sampa Closes A Chinese Owned Angels Barbershop At Arcades Shopping Mall For Alleged Racism

Three days after he indefinitely closed Lantian restaurant in Lusaka’s Longacres area for discriminating against Zambians, Lusaka Mayor Miles...
Read more
Economy

Haabazoka opposes Consolidated Gold Company Zambia

Chief Editor - 3
Economics Association of Zambia President Lubinda Haabazoka has opposed the manner in which ZCCM-IH is going about with its gold business. ZCCM-IH has set up...
Read more
General News

Chinese investors are locking their workers inside their plant for fear of spreading the COVID-19-Lusambo

Chief Editor - 6
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says there has been an increase in the number of reports of abuse of workers being recorded during this...
Read more
Columns

The PF Government Has Had No Strategic Plan To Combat The Pandemic, Their Response Has Been Poorly Coordinated

Chief Editor - 0
By Fred M’membe Things are changing ceaselessly. As we witness the daily rise in the coronavirus cases recorded in the country, we must begin to...
Read more
General News

Auditor General Conducts Emergency Audit at Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit

Chief Editor - 6
Auditor General Dick Sichembe says his office is happy with the cooperation levels by the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit during the emergency auditing...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Miles Sampa Closes A Chinese Owned Angels Barbershop At Arcades Shopping Mall For Alleged Racism

General News Chief Editor - 7
Three days after he indefinitely closed Lantian restaurant in Lusaka’s Longacres area for discriminating against Zambians, Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has closed Chinese owned...
Read more

Chinese investors are locking their workers inside their plant for fear of spreading the COVID-19-Lusambo

General News Chief Editor - 6
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says there has been an increase in the number of reports of abuse of workers being recorded during this...
Read more

Grades 7, 9 and 12 Time tables Adjusted

General News Chief Editor - 5
The Ministry of General Education has adjusted this year’s examination time tables for Grades 7, 9, and 12 to December to enable pupils have...
Read more

Government lifts ban on the capture and translocation of wild animals

General News Chief Editor - 36
The government has lifted the ban on capture and translocation of wildlife from public protected areas. This follows the ban that was effected...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 218 times, 218 reads today]

Related Posts: