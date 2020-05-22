Auditor General Dick Sichembe says his office is happy with the cooperation levels by the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit during the emergency auditing of COVID-19 donated items.

Speaking when he visited DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe at his Office, Mr Sichembe said his office is mandated to conduct emergency audits if and when it deems it fit to do so.

He said the country is in an emergency and that in times like this resources get to be misappropriated.

The Auditor General said his office will not allow mismanagement of COVID-19 donated items both money and material.

He said DMMU has so far shown leadership in the prudent, transparent management and utilization of the donated items.

Mr Sichembe urged the National Coordinator to continue putting the interests of Zambians first by upholding high transparency levels in the handling of COVID-19 items.

And DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe said his office is making sure that all donated items are distributed on time and to the intended beneficiaries.

Mr Kabwe said just like the Vice President instructed all donated items will be accounted for and given to intended beneficiaries.

He explained that his office and that of the Ministry of Health are coordinating well the COVID-19 response.

Mr Kabwe said DMMU will cooperate with the office of the Auditor General in every way possible so that no speculations are raised and raise public confidence in the government.

