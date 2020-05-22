9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 22, 2020
General News

Chinese investors are locking their workers inside their plant for fear of spreading the COVID-19-Lusambo

By Chief Editor
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says there has been an increase in the number of reports of abuse of workers being recorded during this period of COVID-19 in the province.

Mr. Lusambo says most of the reports he has received involve foreign investors’ majority of them are Chinese investors who are locking their workers inside their plant for fear of spreading the coronavirus pandemic if they are left to go home.

The Provincial Minister said reports indicate that some workers have spent close to two months without visiting their families and are forced to send their salaries to their families using mobile money platforms.

He said he will to this effect be deploying officers to check on the situation and has warned appropriate action will be taken against Investors that will be found wanting.

Mr Lusambo is concerned that such abuse of workers risk driving many of them to exhaustion, illness, depression.

Meanwhile, Mr Lusambo has warned that the owner of the closed Lantian restaurant in Lusaka’s Longacres area will be deported should he be found guilty of discriminating against Zambians.

He said the restaurant Owner Tang Wei will be used as an example to all would be offenders that racism will not be tolerated in Lusaka Province.

Mr Lusambo said apology or no apology, Mr Wei must be aware that Zambia is a country of laws which should be respected by all employers regardless of their nationality.

And Mr Lusambo who has laughed off claims that most Government Officials are on the payroll of Chinese Investors, said he has received reports from various employers locking their employees for several weeks due to COVID-19.

8 COMMENTS

  1. WHOSE,SUPPOSE TO BE TALKING ON THIS? IS IT NOT THE MINISTER OF LABOUR,MINISTER OF HOME AFFAIRS?BOSS,GO BACK TO SCHOOL AND LEARN LINE OF DUTY. U ARE GETTING INTO OTHER PEOPLES JOBS.YOU,ARE EVERYWHERE.

    1
    2

  2. Locking up workers in Chinese factories has nothing to do with coronavirus. Chinese companies has been doing this all over Africa for decades

    2

  3. This is very serious and we should address it quickly, if the ministry of labor or home affairs are not doing enough then Lusambo has every right to do it.

    1

  4. Lusambo is on record(in fact on video) assuring chinese that he would organise access to the president for them. Even pointing at the flag on his government vehicle as an assurance. All for getting a bribe. Sooo….he should just keep quiet. We all know he is on chinese payroll. Not based on rumour, but on solid facts and information.

    2
    1

  5. Chinese company in Lusaka that makes synthetic hair and wigs has been locking up their workers since they opened the company. The workers are not allowed to go out for lunch breaks or visit the toilet until they knock off. Some workers has to wear diapers for fear of soiling their clothes

    2

  7. I know there is deadly covid out there , but now GRZ seems totally absorbed with covid and checking the Chinese ……are there no other important issues these people like Lusambo and Sampa can be doing ?

