Economics Association of Zambia President Lubinda Haabazoka has opposed the manner in which ZCCM-IH is going about with its gold business.
ZCCM-IH has set up a new company called Consolidated Gold Company Zambia (CGCZ) in which it is a minority shareholder for purposes of buying and processing Gold from artisal miners.
But Dr Haabazoka stated that the way ZCCM IH has organized gold mining is contrary to government’s policy on empowering Zambians and also ensuring that mineral resources benefit locals.
“EAZ cannot support a ZCCM IH’s venture to open a gold company with shares only at 51%.
We cannot also support outsourcing gold processing in a joint venture with a foreign company. We shall seek to meet ZCCM IH to ensure that Gold is purely for Zambians,” Dr Haabazoka said.
“We advise technocrats to advise policy makers correctly. It will be pointless to declare gold a strategic asset when it benefits foreigners. Joint ventures with foreign firms have failed in the mining industry,” he said.
Dr Haabazoka has since advised ZCCM-IH to halt any further collaboration until they listen to various stakeholders.
“EAZ stands ready to help out shape a citizen financed gold mining industry.”
The first commendable thing I have read from habazooka!
Thank you. And since you have the ear of pf, we hope they will listen.
Though again we know that these gold deposits are already being plundered and under pf they are likely to only benefit caders while the rest languish.
Very good, Lubinda. The most important thing is your intention to engage ZCCM-IH and get the truth from them. Very mature.
First positive thing out of his mouth …….
The only reason PF want to engage foreigners is they need cash manee up front …..
This is why we are in this mess in the first place , they are already morgeging the gold ,
And then some bloggers will want to demean you and your education! This country! I hope you will be accorded a chance to advise ZCCM-IH!
This is what we expect from a so called PhD holder rather than just singing for your meal ticket…. i guess this is too obvious even for a F.ool like him to defend.