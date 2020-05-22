9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 22, 2020
Rural Schools Need More Support To Ensure Control Of COVID-19 Pandemic

By Chief Editor
The Centre for Trade Policy and Development has called for more support towards schools in rural areas to ensure preparedness, prevention, and control of COVID-19 Pandemic as Schools reopen next month.

CTPD Executive Director Isaac Mwaipopo is concerned that following President Edgar Lungu’s directive for schools to reopen on 1st June, some schools especially those for special needs do not have the basic facilities to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking when CTPD with support from Oxfam Zambia donated assorted safety amenities such as masks, hand sanitizers, washing dishes and posters at Maamba special needs school in Southern Province, Mr. Mwaipopo called on the mining companies to support the host communities through the provision of facilities that will help prevent the spread of COVID19.

“Schools in rural areas do not have the basic facilities that can stop the spread of COVID19. More support is needed to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the education system’’, He said.

Mr. Mwaipopo also urged manufacturers that are producing handwashing facilities to modify them in a way that will help cater to children with special needs.

And Maamba Special Needs School Deputy Head Mistress Misozi Kabunda commended CTPD and OXFAM Zambia for the donation stating that it will go a long way in maintaining safe school operations and prevent the spread of the virus.

“Currently we have about 90 pupils with different special needs who require appropriate prevention and COVID-19 response measures in place before schools reopen on 1st June 2020’’, Mrs. Kabunda said.

