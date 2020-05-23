Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services and Chief Government Spokesperson, Hon. Dora Siliya has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video message posted on her Twitter account, Ms. Siliya said that she has been very involved in the last three month in the communication and fight against the Coronavirus Pandemic with her Government Colleagues and that even after taking all precautions like washing her hand and face regularly, masking and maintaining social distance as much as possible, she tested Positive for COVID-19 Yesterday and immediately went into self-isolation.

Ms. Siliya further said that she is at the moment asymptomatic and is not showing any symptoms or feeling ill despite being positive.

The Minister further disclosed that she has alerted the Ministry of Health and given them all her contacts, especially in the last 10 days.

She has also given all the persons to the medical authorities in relation to all persons she has come into contact with within the last 10 days.

Ms. Siliya said that all her contacts will be contacted by Health Professionals and urged them to remain calm and work with the Health Officials so that they are kept safe, together with their families.

The Minister urged the public to continue with social distancing and masking and urged the public to remove the face mask with much care to avoid self-contamination

