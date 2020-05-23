Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services and Chief Government Spokesperson, Hon. Dora Siliya has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a video message posted on her Twitter account, Ms. Siliya said that she has been very involved in the last three month in the communication and fight against the Coronavirus Pandemic with her Government Colleagues and that even after taking all precautions like washing her hand and face regularly, masking and maintaining social distance as much as possible, she tested Positive for COVID-19 Yesterday and immediately went into self-isolation.
Ms. Siliya further said that she is at the moment asymptomatic and is not showing any symptoms or feeling ill despite being positive.
The Minister further disclosed that she has alerted the Ministry of Health and given them all her contacts, especially in the last 10 days.
She has also given all the persons to the medical authorities in relation to all persons she has come into contact with within the last 10 days.
Ms. Siliya said that all her contacts will be contacted by Health Professionals and urged them to remain calm and work with the Health Officials so that they are kept safe, together with their families.
The Minister urged the public to continue with social distancing and masking and urged the public to remove the face mask with much care to avoid self-contamination
This time around, there will be no evacuation to morning side clinic in South Africa. You must learn to equip your hospitals and modernize them.
I urge all PF ministers to go voluntary testing for COVID 19.
Meanwhile PF must go!
This is lovely, more entertainment!
Who slept with Dora?
We know why Dora is positive of covi-19, was spared from Lusambo’s thugs beating.
May-Her-Soul-Rest-in-Peace.
You see Dora Siliya, you will soon need Prime TV to cover your isolation. In life let’s show humility to our critics. Some critics can pull you out of danger.
PF must go!
What about Edgar Lungu, he traveled to Zimbabwe, has he been tested? He must show responsibility by testing and self isolation. He must be tested and contact tracing must be started immediately from state house and his PF ministers.
I once warned these PF ministers, this disease knows no riches or poverty. The good thing is that there will be much greater savings when these PF ministers get infected. There shall be no abroad treatments.
PF must go!
No need to worry, Dora. The fact that you’re not showing any symptoms shows that your immunity is at it’s best, so you’ll recover quickly without any treatment like so many other Zambians who haven’t even been tested.
This ones’ contact tracing results would be very interesting
Wishing you speedy recovery.
However, contact tracing must now be done, thoroughly.
It will take a lot of time to trace everyone.
They do not call you Zambia open for nothing.
Get well soon mama
Get well soon! It send a message to all of us that this is real and we need to take extra precaution