Sunday, May 24, 2020
General News

Adhere to all the COVID-19 guidelines to avoid what happened in Nakonde, Kasumbalesa Border Post told

By Chief Editor
The government has said that there is a need for all truck drivers entering and leaving the country to adhere to all the COVID-19 guidelines as provided by President Edgar Lungu.

Transport and Communications Minister Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya says the country should avoid what happened at Nakonde Border Post in Muchinga Province where cases of Coronavirus have risen.

The Transport and Communications Minister said on Saturday afternoon at Kasumbalesa Border Post on the Copperbelt after checking on the compliance levels by truck drivers on measures put in place to avoid the further spread of the deadly bug.

Hon Kafwaya encouraged cross border drivers to ensure that they utilize the facilities such as hand washing, hand sanitizers and others each time they are at border entry points.

“I have been directed by Her Honor the Vice President Madam Inonge Mutukwa Wina, who is the Chairperson for the Ministerial Committee on COVID-19, to come and check on the compliance levels by both our institutions and our truck drivers. His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu permitted me to come here, as you know this is a busy border Post, bordering between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, so we saw it fit to come and appreciate the measures and check on the compliance levels,” he said.

He added that he was pleased that Kasumbalesa Border Post had all the needed facilities to help prevent the spread of the virus saying drivers should comply and follow the guidelines and avoid contracting the virus.

And Kasumbalesa Border Post Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Assistant Manager – Customs Donald Simbwalanga said the authority at the border have put in place measures aimed at stopping the spread of the virus.

Mr. Simbwalanga said drivers entering and leaving the country are expected to wear a face mask, wash hands before entering the offices to be attended to, as well as being screened by health workers.

He said so far so good in terms of compliance by the drivers.

Hon Kafwaya is accompanied by Mafinga Member of Parliament Hon Jacob Siwale.

