When you live in a society that glorifies “Jerabos”, a society that endorses the rape of our natural resources by a small group of gun toting despots who do nothing but spend their ill gotten gains on drugs, women and flashy cars…A society that stands idly by and watches our own government officials taking advantage of their positions and they make deals in order to steal our gold for their own personal gain…something is wrong!!
What is it about our people that makes us shoot ourselves in the foot? I remember when President Lungu went to Mwinilunga on a fact finding mission, he was trying to get a clear understanding of what was happening to the gold that was being extracted from that area…all the people surrounding him on that day were frantically trying to explain what was going on but you could clearly see that locals were making deals with people that had the equipment and nothing was going into government coffers…everything was going into people’s pockets. The Minister of Mines is simply warming his seat…he’s not doing his job.
What a disgrace!! If you can’t handle gun toting, lawless criminals and copper smugglers that call themselves jerabos…how will you handle a government official that wants to steal our gold so that he can buy apartments and real estate in Dubai? And we say Zambia is poor…we are poorly managed but we’re not poor.
On the issue of our Gold…we should not be silent. GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS MUST STOP STEALING OUR GOLD.
By Simon Mwewa Lane
Facebook Post
It won’t enrage every Zambian citizen because Mobutuization of the state is accepted by a large majority in this country. From some members of the clergy to the professional associations, u would be forgiven for wishing independence never came.
People don’t get enraged in this country Ba Simon , when they do someone will just use the word of God to instill fear in them and those against will be labeled unpatriotic and unchristian, or threaten them that the wrath of God with been called upon them, that’s most people don’t even dare challenge them, too much spiritism pa zed.
Brother Simon Mwewa, good article indeed but hammering indirect.
The illegal gold miners have lost confidence in the PF government. They have realized that there is no rule of law in Zambia. If one is a PF cadre or official, you’re the law.
I laughed a month ago when i heard that PF officials sent a team of its own to investigate the illegal mining of gold in mwinilunga, and i wondered what type of a country has Zambia become?
The problem is Edgar Lungu, he has no regard to rule of law, he is a law breaker himself.
We haven’t forgotten how he refused to hand over power to the speaker of the national assembly.
He is ministers have not paid back tge salaries they drew beside the courts ruling in favor of the Zambian people.
So when I say PF must go, that’s it.
Can the ministe of mines explain how and why the two licenses which where grabbed from indigenous Zambians (Chilibwe & Kampoko) in Mwinilunga after PF officials strong armed their way into the tenements and did all sorts of Jerabo antics? A police commissioner lost his job in the fiasco. But what can a ZP commissioner do against PF/Jerabo political machinery? What was the motive of the PF? Why did the the PF investigate itself instead of DEC, ACC and ZP? We saw what happened to the sesheke police officers who applied their duty to violent PF thugs during a by election. They got fired for doing a good job. What will be CGCZ’s role in Mwinilunga? Where does this leave the original licence owners and the local people? Did Karma also own Rufunsa and Kasensele? Zccm-ih is a public institution…
To young bloggers, Joseph Desire’ Mobutu Sese seko was Congolese dictator and kleptocrat who was desposed by Joseph Kabila and died in exile in Morocco in 1997. He personalized the Congolese state and used to murder opposition leaders.
You have finally awoken from the slumber to the realization that the PF are thieves par excellent? You’re appealing to a person who isn’t in charge. Well I stated my position on Mwinilunga gold earlier so I don’t wish to say more
Zccm-ih is a public institution. It has to be TRANSPARENT in its dealing. From start to finish. Not just making announcements after dealings that never saw the light of day. Everything about CGCZ is opaque. And was extremely disappointed with Sean Tembo who aspires to be the President of the Republic of Zambia! Sean is either a mercenary or a tribalist trying to justify Mabvuto’s dirty and unpatriotic deals at zccm-ih! For Mabvuto I say if you are being used by CROOKED politicians STEP DOWN. A good reputation is far better than Chimbokaila prison.
8
The British amalgamated N-E Rhodesia and N-W Rhodesia in 1911 to create Northern Rhodesia because they realized that the other Rhodesia was not viable economically. The colonialists had other designs which are beyond the scope of my commentry here but it cannot be denied that building a night watchman state is still a failing experiment.
Just crying that we should own this and own that will get us nowhere put some tangible and necessary actions behind those words.
@ Rowdy the institutions charged with actioning (PF & Zccm-ih) is in the forefront of giving away the resource. Hoe can PF claim to be pro-poor with such selfish & unpatriotic actions? Totally asymmetric to their electioneering slogans. Naked Crookedness. Zambia is not a Christian nation. It is a hypocrite nation. God is not happy with such crookedness.
Surely after all the citizens have gone through thanks to PF incompetence, they want to loot even the gold?Haven’t the citizens complained enough Mr Lungu?
It is actually shocking…
That’s the thing with PF cadres like Simon Mwewa deep down he knows its a leadership problem but he fails short of mentioning …if Lungu was serious about investigating or fact finding he would have constituted a taskforce of technocrats. Why do you keep shielding Lungu as if he is innocent…its his weakness that has encouraged all this looting ..keeping ministers whilst the attend court cases, keeping ministers in office whilst they are being investigated by ACC.
We have it under control. I have a planned visit to various sites there in next few weeks to assess developments. Kz
Why is it so difficult for Lungu and his PF government to act in good faith on behalf of the Zambian people – even just once?!! They seem hell bent on utterly ruining the country. Totally immoral and decrepit regime. Get Rid !!!
Bashir chite, that’s what happens to countries that don’t value their resources they sell or give such opportunities for way less than their values or simply for a song. We need strong leadership that will identify as of first priority interested zambian entrepreneurs who have the resources to take up such opportunities and not rushing to give to foreign investors who end up enriching their own countries while we remain with big holes in the ground and toxic pollutants.
You have a president who would rather talk about whether bars should open or people should be in self isolation or quarantine when our natural resources are being looted….the man is disconnected from reality and his responsibilities.