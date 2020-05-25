One more person has been arrested from Ndola bringing the number of suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a Chinese woman in Lusaka to two.

Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed that the second person was arrested from Ndola last night.

Mrs. Katongo said Police Officers are still conducting a search for the other two Chinese nationals at the gutted warehouse and an update on the findings will be given once the search is concluded.

Police on 24th May 2020 arrested one person with the help of the Members of the Public arrested one suspect whose name they withheld aged 22 of Garden House area in connection with the murder.

A burnt body of a female Chinese national namely Hu New Cao aged 52 was retrieved from the inferno with a search for the other two remaining Chinese Nationals has continued having continued.

This was after the Police received a report of Aggravated Robbery and Murder which occurred on 24th May 2020 at around 12:00 hours in Makeni.

Initially, a report of fire incident was received by the Police from a member of the public to the effect that Warehouses belonging to Chinese Nationals were on fire.

When Police rushed to the scene together with the Fire Brigade and whilst there, it was discovered that owners of the warehouses were not at the scene of the fire and a further inquiry led to a search of their houses located behind the warehouses.

Police spotted bloodstains on the floor right from the entrance and a machete with blood stains was also found inside the house on the floor near the bed.

Mrs. Katongo said a docket has been opened and one arrest has been made while investigations have continued.

