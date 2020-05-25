The government has restricted parents and guardians from accessing schools as examination classes reopen on June 1.

General Education Minister David Mabumba says the restriction will apply to both day and boarding schools as part of Covid-19 measures meant to make the learning environment conducive when schools reopen next week.

Addressing Central Province District Education Board Secretaries and Heads of Schools at Kapiri Girls National Technical Secondary School, Mr. Mabumba advised parents and guardians to pack enough essentials for their children as they return to school.

The Minister also directed schools to stock up their Tuck shops and get rid of vendors, who trade around schools as part of Covid-19 mitigation measures. He also advised school heads to ensure an updated database of contact details for parents and guardians in case of emergencies.

And Mr. Mabumba said school fees remain unchanged at 150 kwacha for rural-based Secondary schools and 200 kwacha for urban-based Secondary schools. He added that boarding school fees also remain the same at 1 200 kwacha standard fees while consultations for STEM schools are still underway.

The Minister has since appealed to parents to pay the fees because schools need finances to operate and supplement government efforts against the Covid-19.

And Teaching Council of Zambia -TCZ- Chairperson Christopher Chama, who is part of the minister’s delegation, said the new Board is looking at refining regulations for teachers and colleges of education to enhance the quality of education and teaching in the country.

Professor Chama also revealed that TCZ has now localized the printing of certificates for both registration and practicing, which he said has helped clear the backlog and reduced inconvenience, while creating jobs for locals.

As part of his latest tour of Central province Mr. Mabumba also visited schools and held meetings in Mkushi, Serenje, and Chitambo Districts with a late-night meeting in Lavushimanda district of Muchinga province.

