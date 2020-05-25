PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says a number of UPND Members of Parliament will defect to the ruling party next year because they are fatigued with the leadership of the opposition party.

Mr. Chanda says a number of MPs from the UPND have already approached the ruling party and are ready to defect next year.

“If my brother Hakainde Hichilema has informers within his structures, he must have been told about this development and must be worried”, he said.

Mr. Chanda said many Members of Parliament in the UPND are fatigued with the leadership of Mr. Hichilema and are just waiting for the right time to leave.

“You can’t treat old people like kids or robots which you can control from a distance using a remote control “, added Mr. Chanda.

Meanwhile, the PF Media Director has rubbished continued claims by the opposition party of PF buying their members particularly councilors in Western and North-Western provinces.

Mr. Chanda said it is an insult for the leadership of the UPND to render their members vessels for sale and hire by those that have money.

He said the PF does not have money to buy people to cause unnecessary by-elections.

“Our Secretary-General Honourable Davies Mwila had actually suggested that by-elections be halted and some people objected him, why are they now accusing us of causing these by-elections”, he added.

[Read 397 times, 397 reads today]