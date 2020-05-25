PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says a number of UPND Members of Parliament will defect to the ruling party next year because they are fatigued with the leadership of the opposition party.
Mr. Chanda says a number of MPs from the UPND have already approached the ruling party and are ready to defect next year.
“If my brother Hakainde Hichilema has informers within his structures, he must have been told about this development and must be worried”, he said.
Mr. Chanda said many Members of Parliament in the UPND are fatigued with the leadership of Mr. Hichilema and are just waiting for the right time to leave.
“You can’t treat old people like kids or robots which you can control from a distance using a remote control “, added Mr. Chanda.
Meanwhile, the PF Media Director has rubbished continued claims by the opposition party of PF buying their members particularly councilors in Western and North-Western provinces.
Mr. Chanda said it is an insult for the leadership of the UPND to render their members vessels for sale and hire by those that have money.
He said the PF does not have money to buy people to cause unnecessary by-elections.
“Our Secretary-General Honourable Davies Mwila had actually suggested that by-elections be halted and some people objected him, why are they now accusing us of causing these by-elections”, he added.
Yes what else can they do when they are seeing you and the police sharing sacks of gold? They feel left out so they also need to share in the rooting.
Ba Lusaka times you gave us this story on 21 may 2020, and we aired our views, why don’t you just put our previous comments under this repeated article.
Who’s indispensable?
The drugs Sunday Chanda takes maybe a combination with hashish from Pakistan.
The man is in his own world. He can’t see the mood in the country that there is dense cloud in the country.
Tge economy is doing well in his family and PF officials.
Don’t worry Sunday or Monday Chanda, next you will dance your famous dununa reverse song whatever it means.
PF must go!
Then those same MPs love being in the opposition.
Sunday Chanda is truly a ‘patriotic front’ for the PATRIOTIC FRONT. Or is he just doing a job like a committed member of the Nazi party? Will they also commit suicide one by one like the Nazis when they are deposed next year? Will the court hearings for corruption and murder charges be aired on biased ZNBC? What is in a name? That reminds me, what is so patriotic about the PATRIOTIC FRONT? Maybe you should consider a name change. Snake oil sales man Sunday Chanda. A pen is mightier than a sword. We will Write them out of government one sentence at a time, who’s with me fellow lovely bloggers? Will they seek asylum in Swaziland where they own land? Who knows what these PFools will do come December 2021. Will they refund the state coffers? My mind is going crazy imagining their disposal.
Is this guy normal? Is there a point in alerting the opposition if things will favor you next year? Learn to keep quiet or are you simply decampaigning the PF by alerting the opposition to put their house in order? I don’t understand this guy.
M0nday, your health will defect from you next year, when you finally realise the Gangsters feeding your stup!dity & fragile body will be kicked out & told Kuyabebele!!
Ring the alarm, hh. Sata lost 25 members to MMD. He quickly identified them and got replacements for them. If hh is going to rely on his donkeys to just insult Sunday Chanda and PF, then he is creating a bleak future for upnd…
But who cares? It will be garbage moving from one heap to another, garbage to garbage makes no difference. If that’s excites you then you’re living in denial. There’s no difference between PF and UPND, what aren’t they doing together? PF is violent and so is UPND, PF is full of people that can’t think properly and so is UPND. Help yourselves