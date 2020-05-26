The Anti Corruption Commission has confirmed that it is investigating Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya for corruption.
ACC Corporate Affairs Officer Jonathan Siame confirmed this on a brief statement Monday afternoon.
“Following media inquiries on the above subject matter, the Anti-Corruption Commission wishes to confirm that it has been conducting investigations against Minister of Health Hon. Chitalu Chilufya on alleged possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime,” Mr Siame said.
The Commission has since conducted interviews with Dr. Chilufya and a warn and caution statement has been recorded. Investigations in this matter are still on- going, however, further details cannot be divulged as this may jeopardise the investigations.”
Luapula United being dismantled slowly, don’t play with Wako-ni-Wako Umodzi ku Mawa. We don’t expect anything to come out of this
Who are you trying to F.OOOOOOOL?
Chitalu is corrupt, all of these guys are jail bound as this is merely a tip of the iceberg. 2021 you are spending a full term in jail and you can be the president there if you like. Silly
I don’t think the ACC are up to the task. They’ll make a mess of it.
I was wondering why he was missing from covid 19 briefings. Question answered.
Us Luapula United used to advise Ba Chilufya that tekanyeni, there is no way Ba Lungu can make you a favourite. You have lost Mansa central for nothing. You can’t even win as Mansa mayor.
Look now, they have crucified you!! Funeral in Mansa…
Is this a way of making possible that threats to the PF presidency candidates fail to challenge Edgar?
Two tragedies I see from Chitalu’ saga, yes three tragedies indeed. 1. Some of the comments above appear to suggest that chilufya is a victim of a scheme. 2. In a normal country, Chitalu should have stepped aside or Lungu should just have fired him to allow investigations to proceed; but this is Zambia. 3. Another nolle proseque is coming and lastly issues will be muddied deliberately to instigate an aquittal and boom, just like that the narrative of Luapula victimhood will gain traction.
Be strong Dr Chilufya. This is just a scheme to tarnish your name. No matter how hard you work in Zambia there is always corruption attached to your achievements. I recently bought a Toyota Hilux from my hard earned money, a month later investigations were launched, off course orchestrated by one opposition party.
I think this government has done very well in trying to curb corrupt practices by bringing to book all those government officials that have been suspected to practice the vise. Kudos should go to the President who ensures that the culprits are dealt with firmly. We should give credit where it is due. I have seen past governments but I have seen very little from the past governments with regards to investigating erring ministers.