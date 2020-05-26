Former University of Zambia Vice Chancellor Prof. Mutale Chanda has died. He died in Lusaka on May 25th 2020 after a short illness. He served the University as Vice-Chancellor from 1998 to 2002.

Prof. Chanda’s death was confirmed by the Policy Monitoring and Research Centre (PMRC) where he served as a Board Member.

According to a statement from Board Chairman of the Policy Monitoring and Research Centre (PMRC) Board of Governors Margaret Mwanakatwe, Prof Chanda was an accomplished academician and a valued member of the team whose immense contributions to the growth of PMRC and the country at large will be remembered.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends during this difficult time,” Mrs Mwanakatwe said.

Biography for the late Prof Mutale Chanda

Academic Qualifications

B.Eng. 1974 in Mining Engineering M.Sc. 1979 in Mining Engineering PhD. 1981 in Mining Engineering

Professor Mutale Chanda: (B.Eng, 1974.) University of Zambia; (M.Sc. 1979) Mining Engineering, Queen’s University at Kingston in Ontario, Canada; ( PhD. 1981) Mining Engineering, University of Wales Cardiff, UK.

Teaching interests including courses in Rock Mechanics and Time Dependent rock Deformation; Advanced Rock Mechanics, Mine Mechanisation, Drilling and Blasting, Geotechnical Engineering, Rock Strength and Failure, Soil Mechanics, Rock Fragmentation, Shaft Sinking, Mine Planning and Management.

Teaching has been conducted at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Research interests are in the areas of Drilling and Blasting, Material Characterisation, Mining Technology and Ground stability studies. This research, culminating in more than 30 and 20 refereed article publications in journals and technical reports respectively.

He has also supervised many students at undergraduate and post graduate levels of study.

He has been active in consultancy, generally in the area of rock mass classification and strength.

He was currently working on an advanced manuscript of a book in the area of technological use of explosives and blasting techniques in mining.

Professor Chanda had diligently served the University in many capacities.

He served the University as Vice – Chancellor (1998-2002). Acted as Dean School of Mines on numerous occasions; Head of the Department of Mining Engineering (1985-1995), Assistant Dean General (1994-1996) Member of the University Senate (1993 – 1997);. Assistant Dean Post Graduate (1994 – 1996) and (2013).

He has served on numerous other committees at University and School level.

He was the first and founding Coordinator of the United Nations University Institute for Natural Resources in Africa, Mineral Resources Unit, (UNU/INRA/MRU)( 1993-1998); Served on many Disciplinary Committees of the University and the School of Mines.

National committees include the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC) (2003 – 2008), appointed by the Republican President; Salaries Review Commission (SRC) (2008-2012) appointed by the Republican President.

Task force member on Feasibility study for the establishment of the Zambia Catholic University (ZCU) (2003-2005); Council member ZCU (2006 – 2012), both appointments by the Zambia Episcopal Conference (ZEC).

He has during his 40 years of service at UNZA, served on over 50 university and public life committees.

He was until his death serving as Governor, on the Board of Governors of the Policy Monitoring and Research Centre (PMRC) (2012-to Date);

Board Chairman of the Livingstone International University of Tourism Excellence and Business Management (LIUTEBM).

He is also a Member, of the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO), Task Force on Sustainable Mining Practices.

Professional memberships include Membership to the Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) (1985-1997) (Now Under renewal); Member, International Society of Explosives Engineers (ISEE) (2008 to Date).

