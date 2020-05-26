Webby Banda Senior Researcher (Extractives) CTPD

The Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) wishes to note with great concern over the recent developments with regards to the exploitation of the Gold resource.

The government needs to slow down and engage in a consultative process to generate a formidable Gold game plan that will enhance the benefit of the citizenry from the resource. From the recent undertakings, it is clear that Zambia does not have one.

Gold discoveries across the country provide yet another opportunity for the Government to provide direction and guidance with regards to the exploitation of natural resources for the benefit of the Zambian people. The Government of the Republic of Zambia (GRZ) has declared Gold as a strategic mineral. This is to allow all citizens to duly benefit from its exploitation. However, the public seems to have a lot of concerns around the recent undertakings by ZCCM-IH. One such undertaking is the joint venture partnership with a Sudanese dominated company, Karma Mining Rural Services Development (KMRSD) Ltd.

This partnership has been actualized through a special purpose vehicle known as the Consolidated Gold Company Zambia (CGCZ) Ltd. CTPD wishes to note that there are several reasons as to why corporate entities enter into joint venture business partnerships. Some of these include:

Creation of greater creativity and spur of innovation; Technological and skills transfer between the partners; Equity financing; and Reduction of business risk.

It is not clear why ZCCM-IH has chosen to partner with KMRSD when many Zambian dominated mining companies are crying for the same opportunity. The Government clearly needs to underscore its material motive. This will go a long way in shaping a progressive conversation in the gold mining sector. This will also help limit speculation by various stakeholders.

The government can only partner with a foreign-dominated mining company if it has exhausted all possible avenues and opportunities to partner with a local citizen-driven company. The following questions need to be addressed by the Government:

Is the partnership between KMRSD and ZCCM-IH aimed at equity financing?; or Is the partnership aimed at creating a transfer of technology and skills from Karma to ZCCM-IH?; or Don’t local citizen influenced companies to have the capacity to partner with ZCCM-IH? The Centre also wishes to stress that deriving maximal benefit from the gold resource should go beyond the Karma and ZCCM-IH partnership. The government needs to put systems in place that ensure that ordinary citizens duly benefit from the gold resource.

The only way of achieving this is by supporting Artisanal and Small-Scale Gold Mining (ASGM) and recognizing that miners in this sector are an important element in the gold value chain. This support must not merely end at providing equipment but should also involve educating the miners. Formalization cannot exist without education, because the untrained small-scale miners will continue to use the same inefficient and environmentally dangerous techniques to mine and process the gold resource.

The government can utilize the services of the University of Zambia (UNZA), School of Mines and Copperbelt University (CBU), School of Mines and Mineral Sciences to initiate the training of artisanal and small-scale miners on efficient and environmentally benign techniques.

CTPD in conjunction with the University of Zambia (UNZA), School of Mines has just concluded research on Gold mining. This research will be launched before the mid-next month and will provide an opportunity for the Government to adopt some of the progressive recommendations put forward based on empirical evidence.

