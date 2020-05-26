PATRIOTIC Front (PF) member across the country have vowed to change the leadership of the ruling party at the forthcoming general conference in Kabwe.
According to voice recordings on most PF administered whatsapp and facebook groups, PF members expressed their dissatisfaction at the manner the leadership of the ruling party wanted to manipulate the party constitution to bar other members that have expressed ambitions to contest elective positions at the forthcoming general conference.
The PF members who are openly expressing their views on social media, wondered why, in particular, the current leadership of the PF was so determined to bar Mr. Kelvin Fube Bwalya from contesting the post of president at the general conference.
“Why are they so scared of him. As far as we know, KBF is and has always been a committed member of the PF. If he wants to contest for presidency of the PF, so be it! Our party constitution allows him to do so, and we shall stand by him, no matter what,” said one PF member.
The members warned that they would not tolerate the current leadership to do as they say because it’s against the party constitution. The members were speaking following the reiteration by Mr. Bwalya that he was a bonafide member of the PF and that he would be contesting the position of party president at the June/ July slated general conference in Kabwe.
There have been endorsements from several camps of the Patriotic Front in favour of current Party and Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu as being the sole candidate for the 2021 general elections. Others have argued that the endorsements go against the party constitution, which encourages a democratic selection of leaders through a general conference.
Edgar Lungu has failed lamentably and every one knows and will cost PF greatly.
So the time to reorganize the party is now for else yoi will cry like baboons in the empty maize field.
We geared to remove the corrupt PF party from power.
PF must go!
Do you know the level of barbarism, uncivilization, primitivity and basic lack of understanding in this party called PF, I love PF but I don’t think we have handled some things well. How can we have bootlickers in the party, there will never be a bootlicker under the sun who would be objective, those are people the President must fire, the guy is just working on the President’s mind, but of course a sharp President will see through this. With the dictatorial tendencies in our party I do not seen KBF even being allowed to go anywhere near the convention
Don’t ever assemble those PF thugs together ever again, they burn each other. Look they say they killed citizen during the hoax of gassing. look the way they were beating citizen over coronavirus. Look the way they killing Chinese. Now you want to say the PF go to convention in Kabwe? Who will clean up all th blood shed?
They don’t know anything about PF Party politics. KBF isn’t going anywhere. PF Cadres are eating very well they can’t sacrifice that for KBF. If he wants to be on the ballot next year he should just register his own Party.
You right my friend: The PF is party is the worst thing that has ever happened to the country. Honestly I would rather go back to the UNIP days it was a one party state but people were scared to steal from the government. If you bought you a Benz back in the days expect someone from the OP to pay you visit to ask you where you got the money from. There are no rules to follow any more we have the PF thugs killing honest people..what a joke of a party…