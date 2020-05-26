PATRIOTIC Front (PF) member across the country have vowed to change the leadership of the ruling party at the forthcoming general conference in Kabwe.

According to voice recordings on most PF administered whatsapp and facebook groups, PF members expressed their dissatisfaction at the manner the leadership of the ruling party wanted to manipulate the party constitution to bar other members that have expressed ambitions to contest elective positions at the forthcoming general conference.

The PF members who are openly expressing their views on social media, wondered why, in particular, the current leadership of the PF was so determined to bar Mr. Kelvin Fube Bwalya from contesting the post of president at the general conference.

“Why are they so scared of him. As far as we know, KBF is and has always been a committed member of the PF. If he wants to contest for presidency of the PF, so be it! Our party constitution allows him to do so, and we shall stand by him, no matter what,” said one PF member.

The members warned that they would not tolerate the current leadership to do as they say because it’s against the party constitution. The members were speaking following the reiteration by Mr. Bwalya that he was a bonafide member of the PF and that he would be contesting the position of party president at the June/ July slated general conference in Kabwe.

There have been endorsements from several camps of the Patriotic Front in favour of current Party and Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu as being the sole candidate for the 2021 general elections. Others have argued that the endorsements go against the party constitution, which encourages a democratic selection of leaders through a general conference.

