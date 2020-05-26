The Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) has said that they will fight and defend it’s Party Assets from being looted.
MMD Spokesperson Dr. Cephas Mukuka has acknowledged that the party received a letter from former Republican President Rupiah Banda’s office asking the Party to surrender about 300 vehicles that were bought during his reign as Party President in 2011.
“After We lost Power in 2011, the PF led Government impounded hundreds of motor vehicles on suspicion that they were procured using public funds. As a Party through our Party President Dr. Nevers Mumba, We fought tooth and nail using the Courts to have these vehicles back. In 2016, after a lengthy Court process, the DPP authorised release of these vehicles. The Party collected about 88 vehicles in the first batch. Immediately thereafter some expelled and suspended members led by Felix Mutati organized an illegal Convention sponsored by Rupiah Banda where Mr Mutati emerged as Party President and Raphael Nakachinda as National Secretary. Soon after that illegal Convention, they collected all the MMD vehicles that were still parked at Police stations throughout the country. After a 3 year Court battle, the Courts declared that Convention illegal and declared Dr. Mumba as MMD President”, Dr. Mukuka said.
“When we took over the Secretariat after the Judgement in November 2019. We found a letter from Mr. Rupiah Banda’s office to Raphael Nakachinda, where he was asking him to handover about 26 MMD vehicles as per agreement. With the respect that we have for him, We decided to write to him to ask him if indeed he had written that letter and if Nakachinda had handed those 26 MMD vehicles to him. This was due to the fact that the Courts ruled that whatever Felix Mutati and his group did when they illegally held office was null and void. Instead we were shocked to receive a reply from his office where he demanded for the immediate return of about 300 vehicles that were used during the 2011 general elections, Dr. Mukuka said.
Dr. Mukuka further stated that Chiluba and Mwanawasa bought vehicles for the party and never claimed for them.
“For your information, Our first Party President Dr. Frederick Chiluba with the help of well wishes managed to procure for the party over 350 vehicles during his tour of duty. When he left Government and was in court, he never demanded for any of those vehicles. Same with Levy Mwanawasa, he managed to help the party buy over 200 vehicles. When he died neither Mama Maureen nor his children ever came for a day to demand for the return of those vehicles or a single Tyre. It was infact the vehicles that Mwanawasa left that we used to campaign for RB during the 2008 by election”, Dr. Mukuka said.
Dr. Mukuka said that the MMD will fight for it’s assets.
“The public would like to know that our Current Party President Dr. Nevers Mumba had bought a number of Party Vehicles before the Mutati-Nakachinda confusion in 2016. Even the Toyota Hillux Double Cab that Nakachinda was using when he was impersonating to be the National Secretary was brought by Dr. Mumba. When they illegally occupied the Secretariat, never during that period did he tell them to handover the vehicles he had brought for the Party. As a Party, Our Position is that We will fight to protect our assets from being looted by well known enemies of the Party”, Dr. Mukuka said.
However, according to person’s close to Former Republican President Mr. Rupiah Banda, they have alleged that he is trying to get the motor vehicles so that he can use them when he runs for the top job next year.
“We can confirm that the Old Man wants to run for the top job next year. You remember that when Sata died in 2015, he attempted to run. Had it not been for Nevers fight over his unconstitutional way to get back MMD, he would have stood. He has confided in us that he now knows that he can’t fight Nevers again, so his plan is to use a proxy to register a party and appear as it’s Presidential Candidate next year. That is why he wants the vehicles back so that he can use them next year. We however, doubt if he will be able to get back the vehicles because these are party vehicles and they are registered in the MMD at Ratsa”, the Source said.
President Rupiah Banda was Salvaged from his farm in Chipata standing next to a toyota corolla vintage.Where did he get money to buy 300 vehicles?
If he was funded by corporating partners then they did that because he was mmd President therefore the vehicles belong to MMD.
We have forgotten his cases let him Just enjoy Mpundu trust and the furnished new retirement house and leave politics to office bearers.
Insoni ebuntu
Yaba. Thats greedy at its worst example. Just why demand for 300 vehicles in personal capacity. Who owns that kind of number of vehicles alone. Its clear that those are party vehicles and Rupiah should just keep quiet. Is he being sponsored by some crooks to cause confusion in MMD.? Yes his favourite candidate was Mutati but people did not like him (Mutati) kwasila. He even secured him a job in MMD as Finance Minister and how much more confusion can a man cause at his age. This guy has also been built a house as a past president by the government and he still wants more. He has looted and he still wants more. He is about to die and he still wants more wealth. Awe gogo just go and rest in peace. Keep your dignity if you still have it after this drama you want to cause in MMD.
What a…
…meant in PF as Minister.
MMD of Mumba has just set themselves on fire from RB, indeed the New Hopeless MMD are dull. Nakachinda declared himself as MMD Secretary, let him answer about the 300 vehicles.
If MMD has the 300 stolen vehicles, all what RB asked for is only 26 vehicles as his commission. It’s a good deal.
The MMD are right to refuse to handover those Vehicles to Nakachinda.
Those Vehicles are the assets of the MMD.
Good job Dr. Nevers Mumba.
MMD YOU ARE A VEHICLE WITH NO WHEELS DRIVING ALONG OUR POLITICAL HIGHWAY. YOU ARE FINISHED AND A DANGER to Zambians becausr you exist as a CHANCER hoping to feed off us if we are inside to elect you. DR Mumba is a list soul, much given to wandering off the tried and tested path into weird psychedelics with weird Parties.
The MMD that made him president of the Republic of Zambia! Wht kind of ingratitude is this? Late crooner Teddy Chilambe sung a great song in the 1980s “Nabamwene ama suti, ati bantu bene bene”.
I think I might have injected something psychedelic……… Correction…
MMD YOU ARE A VEHICLE WITH NO WHEELS DRIVING ALONG OUR POLITICAL HIGHWAY. YOU ARE FINISHED AND A DANGER to Zambians becausr you exist as a CHANCER hoping to feed off us if we are UNWISE to elect you. DR Mumba is a LOST soul, much given to wandering off the tried and tested path into weird psychedelics with weird Parties.
The MMD are right to refuse to handover those Vehicles to RB.
Those Vehicles are the assets of the MMD.
Good job Dr. Nevers Mumba
We need fresh blood in Zambian politics not people with no ideas and plans for the country their only plan is to steal the same way we took out Rupiah Banda is the same way we are taking out Lungu 2021.
Akulu mphuno sure muzo kunya, why ma gredy greedy so kansi.
Don’t worry Zambia is for Zambians!!!
Things bought by virtue of being president of that party belongz to the party. Without that position, one would not have had that access or favour. So whoever wants to squeeze his luck on MMD vehicles is being naive or just causing confusion. S/he a confusionist
