The Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) has said that they will fight and defend it’s Party Assets from being looted.

MMD Spokesperson Dr. Cephas Mukuka has acknowledged that the party received a letter from former Republican President Rupiah Banda’s office asking the Party to surrender about 300 vehicles that were bought during his reign as Party President in 2011.

“After We lost Power in 2011, the PF led Government impounded hundreds of motor vehicles on suspicion that they were procured using public funds. As a Party through our Party President Dr. Nevers Mumba, We fought tooth and nail using the Courts to have these vehicles back. In 2016, after a lengthy Court process, the DPP authorised release of these vehicles. The Party collected about 88 vehicles in the first batch. Immediately thereafter some expelled and suspended members led by Felix Mutati organized an illegal Convention sponsored by Rupiah Banda where Mr Mutati emerged as Party President and Raphael Nakachinda as National Secretary. Soon after that illegal Convention, they collected all the MMD vehicles that were still parked at Police stations throughout the country. After a 3 year Court battle, the Courts declared that Convention illegal and declared Dr. Mumba as MMD President”, Dr. Mukuka said.

“When we took over the Secretariat after the Judgement in November 2019. We found a letter from Mr. Rupiah Banda’s office to Raphael Nakachinda, where he was asking him to handover about 26 MMD vehicles as per agreement. With the respect that we have for him, We decided to write to him to ask him if indeed he had written that letter and if Nakachinda had handed those 26 MMD vehicles to him. This was due to the fact that the Courts ruled that whatever Felix Mutati and his group did when they illegally held office was null and void. Instead we were shocked to receive a reply from his office where he demanded for the immediate return of about 300 vehicles that were used during the 2011 general elections, Dr. Mukuka said.

Dr. Mukuka further stated that Chiluba and Mwanawasa bought vehicles for the party and never claimed for them.

“For your information, Our first Party President Dr. Frederick Chiluba with the help of well wishes managed to procure for the party over 350 vehicles during his tour of duty. When he left Government and was in court, he never demanded for any of those vehicles. Same with Levy Mwanawasa, he managed to help the party buy over 200 vehicles. When he died neither Mama Maureen nor his children ever came for a day to demand for the return of those vehicles or a single Tyre. It was infact the vehicles that Mwanawasa left that we used to campaign for RB during the 2008 by election”, Dr. Mukuka said.

Dr. Mukuka said that the MMD will fight for it’s assets.

“The public would like to know that our Current Party President Dr. Nevers Mumba had bought a number of Party Vehicles before the Mutati-Nakachinda confusion in 2016. Even the Toyota Hillux Double Cab that Nakachinda was using when he was impersonating to be the National Secretary was brought by Dr. Mumba. When they illegally occupied the Secretariat, never during that period did he tell them to handover the vehicles he had brought for the Party. As a Party, Our Position is that We will fight to protect our assets from being looted by well known enemies of the Party”, Dr. Mukuka said.

However, according to person’s close to Former Republican President Mr. Rupiah Banda, they have alleged that he is trying to get the motor vehicles so that he can use them when he runs for the top job next year.

“We can confirm that the Old Man wants to run for the top job next year. You remember that when Sata died in 2015, he attempted to run. Had it not been for Nevers fight over his unconstitutional way to get back MMD, he would have stood. He has confided in us that he now knows that he can’t fight Nevers again, so his plan is to use a proxy to register a party and appear as it’s Presidential Candidate next year. That is why he wants the vehicles back so that he can use them next year. We however, doubt if he will be able to get back the vehicles because these are party vehicles and they are registered in the MMD at Ratsa”, the Source said.

