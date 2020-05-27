9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
type here...
General News

President Edgar Lungu Pardons An Additional 249 Inmates

By Chief Editor
36 views
3
General News President Edgar Lungu Pardons An Additional 249 Inmates
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu has pardoned an additional 249 inmates as part of the commemoration of the Africa Freedom Day.

The measure has also been taken to decongest correctional facilities to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Announcing a development at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo said the action is in accordance with Article 97 of the Zambian Constitution.

Mr Kampyongo said this Constitution provision provides for Presidential Pardon and Substitution of Severe Punishments imposed on the convicted persons.

He explained that among the pardoned, 238 are males while 11 are females.

Mr. Kampyongo said this action brings the cumulative number of pardoned inmates 3,242 by the President in commemorating the 2020 Africa Freedom Day.

He said this has also reduced the inmate population in Zambia 19,000 as at 27th May, 2020 and that no COVID-19 case has been recorded in Zambia since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Kapiri gay couple behind Bars
Kapiri gay couple behind Bars

Earlier, President Lungu pardoned two men who were jailed last year for having sex with each other. President Lungu extended the Prerogative of Mercy to two men of Kapiri Mposhi who were jailed last year in November for practicing homosexuality.

According to a Government Gazette obtained in which names of the over 2,900 prisoners pardoned by President Lungu to commemorate Africa Freedom Day have been printed, Japhet Chataba and Stephen Sambo’s names featured in the Gazette.

The two men have since only served six months in jail and have acquired their freedom through the President’s Constitutional powers.

Their 15-year sentence triggered a diplomatic row, which ended in the recalling of the US ambassador Daniel Foote.

Last November, the Lusaka High Court sentenced the two men for having sex “against the order of nature”.

They had booked into a lodge, and a worker peeped through an open window and saw them having sex, the court heard.

At the time, Mr. Foote said he was “horrified” by the sentencing.

Mr. Foote implored the Zambian government to review the case and its homosexuality laws, but then faced a backlash for his comments.

The government felt that the ambassador was trying to use the aid money that the US gives as leverage.

In response the diplomat’s comments, President Lungu then said that he did not “want such people in our midst. We want him gone as he was undesired element in society”.

Mr Foote was recalled to Washington in December.

[Read 87 times, 98 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleZambia’s Maize Production Seen To Jump 69% to 3.3 Million Metric Tonnes
Next articleLusaka Mayor Miles Sampa Unreservedly Apologises To The Chinese Community And Government Leaders

3 COMMENTS

  1. This man, he just goof at pardoning inmates.

    The citizens want to hear about good news of the economy and how it is performing, measures put in place to mitigate the effects og corruption and mismanagement of our resources.

    I’m tired of inmates being released for what reason i don’t know.

    Come on Edgar Lungu, be like a romantic man my friend!

    Give us hope even though we discredit it.

    PF must go!

  2. Of the 2,900 prisoners pardoned by President Lungu to commemorate Africa Freedom, 90% are Bemba/Bisa serving jail terms for thieving, murder and sexual misconduct!

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 2

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa Unreservedly Apologises To The Chinese Community And Government Leaders

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has issued an apology to the Chinese Community and other leaders. In a statement released...
Read more
General News

President Edgar Lungu Pardons An Additional 249 Inmates

Chief Editor - 3
President Edgar Lungu has pardoned an additional 249 inmates as part of the commemoration of the Africa Freedom Day. The measure has also been taken...
Read more
Economy

Zambia’s Maize Production Seen To Jump 69% to 3.3 Million Metric Tonnes

Chief Editor - 0
Zambia has returned to bumper Maize harvest this year after it recorded an estimated 3,387,469 metric tonnes in the 2019/2020 agriculture season. This is an...
Read more
Headlines

Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has Tested Positive for COVID-19

Chief Editor - 11
Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has tested positive for COVID-19. Dr Chilufya becomes the second Cabinet Minister to test positive for the pandemic...
Read more
Feature Politics

Clean up the corruption tag and the thieving image haunting, Msoni tells PF Government

Chief Editor - 4
All peoples Congress Leader Nason Msoni has urged the PF government to clean up the corruption tag and the thieving image haunting government. Mr Msoni...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa Unreservedly Apologises To The Chinese Community And Government Leaders

General News Chief Editor - 2
Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has issued an apology to the Chinese Community and other leaders. In a statement released to the media, Mr. Sampa...
Read more

Dora Siliya Says She Is Shocked by Accusations of Faking The COVID-19 Positive Test

General News Chief Editor - 26
Chief government spokesperson Hon Dora Siliya has expressed disappointment over comments attributed to Former Commerce minister Bob Sichinga about her COVID-19 Test. Ms. Siliya who...
Read more

Edgar Lungu has to apologise to former US Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote over Victimisation of a Gay Couple

General News Chief Editor - 27
President of the opposition Patriots for Economic Progress Sean Tembo has challenged President Edgar Lungu to apologise to former US Ambassador to Zambia Daniel...
Read more

Local Government Minister Opposes Lusaka Mayor for closing down abusive Chinese owned businesses

General News Chief Editor - 40
In his usual style of contradicting other government officials on matters of national interest, Local Government Minister Charles Banda has come out strong...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 87 times, 98 reads today]

Related Posts: