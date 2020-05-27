Kenya international defender Musa Mohammed says Nkana is run at a very professional level.

Mohammed joined the record 12-time champions from Nairobi giants Gor Mahia in August 2018 after ten years with the record 19-time Kenyan kings.

“The fact is; it is much better playing here in Zambia. The club officials treat players well and everything that you have agreed on, a player is given. In other words, everything is run and managed in a professional manner compared to at Gor Mahia,” Mohammed told Kenyan media.

The Defender added that his ten seasons at Gor greatly helped him fit into the equally high-pressure environment in Wusakile.

Mohammed was also a member of Kenya’s 2019 AFCON team in Egypt and played in all three group games that saw the Harambee Stars make preliminary stage exit with one win and two defeats.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]