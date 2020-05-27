Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has issued an apology to the Chinese Community and other leaders. In a statement released to the media, Mr. Sampa said that he had reviewed events last week and over the weekend as regards his monitoring and conduct towards some business houses and accepted his error in judgment of physically going to the business premises instead of engaging relevant offices and institutions.

Earlier Local Government Minister Charles Banda came out strong threatening Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa for closing down abusive Chinese owned businesses, adding that it was unacceptable for some officials to unilaterally to cancel licenses because Local authorities follow laid down procedures when awarding trading licenses.

Dr. Banda said that revoking of trading licenses should not be done anyhow, saying officers designated by Town Clerks are the ones mandated to take such actions and added that appropriate action will, therefore, be taken against all council officials that have acted outside their mandate by revoking restaurant and barbershop business licenses awarded to Chinese investors.

Below is the Full Apology from the Lusaka Mayor

Statement by Miles B. Sampa, the Mayor of Lusaka.

Wednesday 27th May 2020

I wish to review events last week and over the weekend as regards my monitoring and conduct towards some business houses.

I accept my error in judgment of physically going to the business premises instead of engaging relevant offices and institutions. I can give guidance but the actual execution of revoking trading licenses for any trader or business house that may be found wanting or in breach of any law of the land that needs to be done by relevant offices and institutions.

Above said, I wish to apologies unreservedly to the following:

The Chinese Community in the City of Lusaka and beyond for the tone and language used towards one of their nationals in particular on the use of the word ‘Chinaman’. I did not know hitherto that it was derogatory term but they have since lodged in a formal complaint against my use of the word. They demanded that I render an apology. I therefore sincerely apologies to all the Chinese people. My calling is to respect all human beings be it indeed or speech regardless of their race or nationality. I render my apology to All Other Leaders in whose jurisdiction my actions may have interfered with and put their office into disrepute. I give them my assurance hereon to always keep to my Lane and Mandate. Finally, I wish to assure all foreign investors in the City of Lusaka that my office is there to support their businesses 100% and where we will feel they is misconduct or breach of laws, we shall engage them in a more civil manner through relevant offices and institutions.

I thank you and God bless us all.

Romans 12:18

“Do all that you can to live in peace with everyone”

Miles Bwalya Sampa

Mayor of Lusaka

27th May 2020

