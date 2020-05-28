9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 28, 2020
General News

President Lungu expected in North Western Province for a 3 days working visit

By Chief Editor
5
Chief Editor

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is today expected in North Western Province for a three-day working visit under the new normal.

The President is expected to visit Chavuma, Kabompo, Ikelenge, Kasempa, Kalumbila, and Mwinilunga districts.

In Chavuma, the Head of State will inspect phase three of the construction of Chavuma District Hospital which is at 98 percent and later on meets Chief Lingozhi, Headmens, and party officials.

And in Kabompo, the Head of State will tour the provincial Medical Stores Hub and have a meeting with Senior Chief Sekufele and Headmens.

The president will also visit Ikelenge district where he will tour Ikelenge Secondary School, meet traditional leaders among them Chief Nyakaseya, Ikelenge, Mwininyilamba and Headmen.

Meanwhile, in Kasempa – the Head of State will meet Senior Chief Kasempa and Chief Ingwe, have meetings with party officials, and tour Kasempa’s main market.

And on the third day, the President will be in Mwinilunga were he will officiate at the Aqua Culture Field Day in Chief Kanyama’s Chiefdom and later on meet Chief Kanyama at his Palace.

This is according to a press statement released by North Western Province Minister Hon Nathaniel Mubukwanu, Wednesday, in Solwezi.

He said the Head of State is expected to arrive at Kalumbila Airport around 08:00 hours.

5 COMMENTS

  3. Your Edgar should be in quarantine. This why people are saying that Chilufya and Dora are scandalous faking their covid test results.

    1

  5. I wish there were more economic development sites to be visited instead of meeting Party officials and traditional leaders. Sounds more of a campaign trail than a working mission.

Related Posts: