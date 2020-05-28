9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 28, 2020
BUNDESLIGA DIARIES: 2021 AFCON/2022 QATAR OPPONENTS WATCH

The German Bundesliga is the first high profile European league to resume action in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. We track Chipolopolo’s 2021 AFCON and 2022 FIFA World Cup opponents’ players who have returned to competitive action behind closed doors since the Bundesliga resumed May 15.

=TUNISIA

-Midfielder Ellyes Skhiri played the full 90 minutes for mid-table FC Koln in Wednesday’s 3-1 away loss at Hoffenhiem who are four places down the log at number seven .
It was Skhiri’s third successive start and has clocked 270 minutes since the league resumed.

-Midfielder Mohamed Drager was an unused substitute in bottom placed Paderborn s 0-0 away draw against 12th placed Augsburg on Wednesday.

Tunisia are Chipolopolo’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B opponents alongside Mauritania and Equatorial Guinea.


=ALGERIA
Defender Rami Bensebaini came on in the 71st minute for Borussia Mochengladbach in Tuesday’s 0-0 away draw at second from bottom Werder Bremen after starting in the previous two games plus one goal since their Bundesliga campaign resumed on May 16.

Bensebaini, who has five Bundesliga goals so far this season, scored in Algeria’s 5-0 home win over Zambia on November 14 in their opening 2021 AFCON Group H qualifier.

Meanwhile, Gladbach stay fourth but their Bundesliga title hopes are now over with four games left to play and trail eleven points behind leaders Bayern Munich after setting the pace before the Christmas break.

