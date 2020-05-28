9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 28, 2020
type here...
General News

Zimbabwe deports arrested Zambian Fishermen after one of them Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
General News Zimbabwe deports arrested Zambian Fishermen after one of them Tests Positive for...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Nine Zambian fishermen who were arrested for illegal fishing on the Zimbabwean side of Lake Kariba have been deported back to Zambia after of one them reportedly tested positive to Covid -19.

Siavonga District Commissioner (DC) Lovmore Kanyama confirmed the development to ZANIS that the nine fishermen who were arrested on Monday at night and taken to Kariba town have been quarantined in Siavonga after being deported.

Mr Kanyama said the fishermen who were supposed to be sentenced were first subjected to the Covid -19 test and one of them is alleged to have tested positive.

He pointed out that the Zimbabwean authorities decided to deport them rather than be given a custodial sentence after being suspected to have Covid-19.

The DC noted that the district has also carried out its independent test on all the nine fishermen who are now being quarantined at the Council lodge to verify the allegations of Covid-19.

He said the other two fishermen who were with the arrested colleagues but managed to escape by swimming from the Zimbabwean side of Lake Kariba to the Zambian shores have been traced and quarantined.

Mr Kanyama disclosed that the results for the quarantined fishermen are expected to be out on Thursday or Friday.

Cases of Zambians being arrested in Zimbabwe for illegal fishing are on the increases and there are many Zambians serving in that country’s prisons.

[Read 111 times, 111 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articlePresident Lungu expected in North Western Province for a 3 days working visit

1 COMMENT

  1. For those who dont understand COVID, it has come to solve our problems by removing all corrupt and thieving politicians from our leadership, and their allies too.
    So all you thieves, fraudsters, corrupt, bribers under the cover of politics, your time is up and you will therefore not enjoy “your” wealth and your cars etc, nothing. If you are a member of that “elite” group, by month end June you will be kneeling before the Bishop seeking repentance on your way to judgement somewhere in the sky. The Bishop will be wearing a face mask of course, I hear the churches are opening next week.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Zimbabwe deports arrested Zambian Fishermen after one of them Tests Positive for COVID-19

Nine Zambian fishermen who were arrested for illegal fishing on the Zimbabwean side of Lake Kariba have been deported...
Read more
General News

President Lungu expected in North Western Province for a 3 days working visit

Chief Editor - 4
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is today expected in North Western Province for a three-day working visit under the new normal. The President is expected to...
Read more
Columns

During Covid19 President Lungu needs to dispatch those who act against national interest

Chief Editor - 2
By Jack Nyoni By now, few Zambians will not have heard of Lusaka-based businessman Valden Findlay. He has been in and out of...
Read more
Headlines

Zambia confirms it will pay French firm US$ 5 million for debt advisory services

Chief Editor - 10
Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba has picked French company, Lazard Freres, to provide advisory services regarding liability management for its debt portfolio. Mr Yamba...
Read more
Feature Sports

Kenya Defender Mohammed Praises Nkana’s Management

sports - 0
Kenya international defender Musa Mohammed says Nkana is run at a very professional level. Mohammed joined the record 12-time champions from Nairobi giants Gor Mahia...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu expected in North Western Province for a 3 days working visit

General News Chief Editor - 4
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is today expected in North Western Province for a three-day working visit under the new normal. The President is expected to...
Read more

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa Unreservedly Apologises To The Chinese Community And Government Leaders

General News Chief Editor - 49
Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has issued an apology to the Chinese Community and other leaders. In a statement released to the media, Mr. Sampa...
Read more

President Edgar Lungu Pardons An Additional 249 Inmates

General News Chief Editor - 12
President Edgar Lungu has pardoned an additional 249 inmates as part of the commemoration of the Africa Freedom Day. The measure has also been taken...
Read more

Dora Siliya Says She Is Shocked by Accusations of Faking The COVID-19 Positive Test

General News Chief Editor - 30
Chief government spokesperson Hon Dora Siliya has expressed disappointment over comments attributed to Former Commerce minister Bob Sichinga about her COVID-19 Test. Ms. Siliya who...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 112 times, 112 reads today]

Related Posts: