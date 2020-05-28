Nine Zambian fishermen who were arrested for illegal fishing on the Zimbabwean side of Lake Kariba have been deported back to Zambia after of one them reportedly tested positive to Covid -19.

Siavonga District Commissioner (DC) Lovmore Kanyama confirmed the development to ZANIS that the nine fishermen who were arrested on Monday at night and taken to Kariba town have been quarantined in Siavonga after being deported.

Mr Kanyama said the fishermen who were supposed to be sentenced were first subjected to the Covid -19 test and one of them is alleged to have tested positive.

He pointed out that the Zimbabwean authorities decided to deport them rather than be given a custodial sentence after being suspected to have Covid-19.

The DC noted that the district has also carried out its independent test on all the nine fishermen who are now being quarantined at the Council lodge to verify the allegations of Covid-19.

He said the other two fishermen who were with the arrested colleagues but managed to escape by swimming from the Zimbabwean side of Lake Kariba to the Zambian shores have been traced and quarantined.

Mr Kanyama disclosed that the results for the quarantined fishermen are expected to be out on Thursday or Friday.

Cases of Zambians being arrested in Zimbabwe for illegal fishing are on the increases and there are many Zambians serving in that country’s prisons.

[Read 111 times, 111 reads today]