The Patriotic Front says it has heard and listened with shock to the levels of dangerous ignorance and hypocrisy by the Opposition on many issues, including Government’s decision to restructure the national debt.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says with due respect to our local economists, these men and women understand the complexities that go with debt restructuring.

He says the debt restructuring undertaking demands for a firm with global networks and global influence in order to arrive at desired results in so far as restructuring debt is concerned.

Mr. Chanda says local economists such as Professor Oliver Saasa, Chibamba Kanyama including former Ministers of Finance and Bank of Zambia Governors know too well Lazard’s reputation and success rate in these endeavours.

He says these men know too well that in order to succeed, a country needs an internationally respectable firm with a successful track record such that even rating agencies such as Moodys, Standard and Poors, and Fitch can respect them.

Mr. Chanda said these men and women understand that a country needs a firm that can successfully restructure its debt and put Zambia’s story in respectable and influential international media such as the Financial Times, among others.

“We also must remember that part of the reasons why our economy has had the sort of downgrades by rating agencies is the sponsored propaganda in international media targeted at the financial markets by Opposition UPND and it’s funders to whom they promised to hand our natural resources to in return”, he said.

Mr. Chanda has alleged that as part of UPND’s regime change strategy is hurting the country’s reputation in the eyes of the global financial market by churning out sponsored lies about Zambia such as ZESCO and Kenneth Kaunda International Airport being sold to China.

He said it is the only reason the UPND leader has never said anything positive about Zambia abroad.

“On 1st April 2020, which also happens to be fools day, the UPND leader released a statement opposing Government’s plans to engage an international firm to restructure the debt. He argued that he was willing to work with Government to restructure the debt for free instead”, he said.

Mr. Chanda said this hypocrisy stinks because this is the same man whose firm, Grant Thornton, an international firm, as receivers of Luanshya Mine during Privatisation is reported to have received about USD 12 million and today he wants to misunderstand why international consultants are engaged.

He has questioned why Mr. Hichilema did not render the said service for free at the time.

“We will always remember how a whole President Frederick Chiluba was accused by his successor of having stolen money, including the said USD 12 million and yet this money went to pay a firm the UPND leader worked for as a local partner”, added Mr. Chanda.

He said many countries including Argentina have hired Lazard as a financial advisor in the restructuring process of a close to $100 billion public debt.

Mr. Chanda said the firm’s success rate in debt restructuring is something no serious former minister of foreign affairs should have challenges grappling with.

He noted that sadly, a former minister of foreign affairs and Presidential wannabe thinks such national debt restructuring is something one does by handpicking economists and not financial advisors from a lecture room at the university.

“Unfortunately this is the populistic but cheap mindsets of the so-called alternatives in Zambia”, he said.

[Read 140 times, 140 reads today]