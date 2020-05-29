National Democratic Congress Leader Chishimba Kambwili says it is possible the government is lying about the escalating cases of COVID-19 in Zambia.

Mr Kambwili has wondered why despite the cases of COVID-19 escalating in Zambia, there has been no death reported beyond the reported seven deaths from the pandemic.

He accused the government officials of giving wrong and conflicting statements on the disease especially regarding the two Ministers who have tested positive for the pandemic.

Mr Kambwili has questioned why Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya and Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya have not been quarantined in Government isolation centres where all the patients are being taken.

“In their contact tracing, why are they only targeting drivers leaving out the entire cabinet ministers and the President who Dr Chilufya and Ms Siliya have had meetings with, these people are lying”, he said.

He has challenged government to allow all the COVID-19 patients to go home as is the case with the two Ministers who have been allowed to be quarantined at their respective homes.

Mr Kambwili said if the two Ministers are sick, they are a danger not only to their families but the people who go to visit them as well.

He said the President and his Ministers should also stop working until they are cleared by the health authorities.

