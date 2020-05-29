9.5 C
Late Nkana Coach Masauso Mwale Remembered

By sports
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Former Nkana defender Noel Phiri has paid tribute to the late Kalampa coach Masauso Mwale on the sixth anniversary of his death.

Phiri said Mwale will never be forgotten as his legacy will live on forever.

Mwale died in a road accident on 22 May 2014 on the eve of Nkana’s home CAF Confederation Cup Group B match against Sewe Sport of Cote d’Ivoire.

Mwale was traveling from Ndola to Kitwe to join his team in camp when he perished.

In recent days people associated with Nkana and Mwale have taken to social media to remember the 2013 FAZ Super Division title winning coach on the sixth anniversary of his death.

In an interview with LT Sport, Phiri said he will always cherish Mwale.

“I think coach Massy will always be remembered. He is gone but his vision is not gone,” Phiri said.

He said Mwale succeeded in his coaching career because he had a good rapport with players.

“He was a parent to us. He had a good relationship with players. He also transformed me not only career wise but spiritually, physically and mentally.”

“Coach Massy won souls not for the glory of the team or anything else but for the glory of God,” Phiri said.

The retired footballer revealed that he still communicates with the family of the late coach.

“True friendship is shown when one is gone. We don’t have to be good friends with someone when they are alive. I usually speak to the coach’s wife who is our mum. My friends Evans Kangwa and Donashano Malamo have also kept in touch with the family.

