The Opposition New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Mumba has called on all Zambians to send a strong message to the Government that the country’s policy must be Zambians First.
In a statement released to the media, the MMD leader called for the removal of all notices written in Chinese from all public places and replace them with English. Dr. Mumba further called for the immediate deportation of the Chinese national who used racist remarks against a Zambian.
Dr. Mumba also urged the Government to call for an emergency bilateral meeting with China through their embassy to discuss matters that could injure the future relations between the two countries and demand mutual respect and equitable reciprocity.
Below is the full statement
Zambia – China policy must change now.
By Dr. Nevers Mumba
I approach this subject in my three capacities. As a DIPLOMAT, as Former VICE PRESIDENT, and as a PASTOR.
China has been a partner of Zambia since independence. As a young man growing up in Chinsali, we grew up with Chinese people as they built TAZAMA 1,700 pipeline from Dares Salaam to Ndola. (52 years ago)
They later built TAZARA from Dare-salaam to Kapiri Mposhi. They intermarried.
-
- Relations should be based on Mutual benefit to both peoples. (Diplomat)
- Must be based on equality as all men are created equal and justice must be for all. (Pastor)
- Leaders must listen to the governed as they lead them. (VP)
Zambia / China policy must change now. The government is implicating the Chinese population in Zambia. When Zambians are attacked in China. The Zambian Government is mute. When a Chinese calls a Zambian a foreigner in his own country, the Government is mute. When a Chinese ill-treats a Zambian, the Govt is mute. When a Chinese kills a Zambian, the Govt is mute, but when a Zambian challenges a Chinese for ill-treating Zambians, he is made to apologize.
In Public Policy this picture is lethal against a sitting Govt. It shows that the decision makers in such a government are eating off the hands of the Chinese. This perception must change now. The behavior of the PF government not only angers Zambians but puts the lives of Chinese in Danger. Once Zambians feel that their government is standing with foreigners and not them, they are tempted to take the law in their own hands.
Mr President, from a Public Policy point of view. The Zambians have concluded, rightly or wrongly that your government has been financially compromised by the Chinese concerned and in the process you have surrendered the entire Zambian population to Chinese domination. The statements from the ministers of Labor and local government have cemented this unfortunate position.
Last year, a Chinese national called Kenyans monkeys and within hours, the Presidency directed that the Chinese be deported within hours.
Having served as Pastor for 41 years, as a Diplomat and Vice President, I wish to propose as follows:
-
- That the government immediately deports the Chinese national who used racist remarks against a Zambian.
- That the government interrogates, in a public manner those Chinese accused of oppressing and abusing Zambians in places of work and thereafter take decisive steps to protect Zambians from further abuse.
- Remove all notices written in Chinese from all public places and replace them with English.
- Call for an emergency bilateral meeting with China through their embassy to discuss matters that could injure the future relations between our two countries. We must demand for mutual respect and equitable reciprocity.
- Insist that only Chinese with needed professional qualifications be allowed to work in Zambia.
I call on all Zambians to send a strong message to the Government that our policy must be Zambians First.
I am asking you in your former capacity as v/ president. Was TAZAMA built by Italians or Chinese?
That’s the way it should be.Nothing less.
Dr Nevers Mumba for once has said something true! Zambians first, why should we have notices written in Chinese? Can one find a notice written in SiLozi in Guangzhou?
Thank you Dr. Mumba for bringing this topic this is what HH has been talking about Zambians first when foreigners come they should partner with the Zambian people natural resources should belong to Zambians licences for mining cultivation of marijuana and all natural resources should be given to Zambians and foreigners should come in with capital only but the way it is now it’s not good it’s either licences are given to politically connected persons or foreigners there is nothing for a poor Zambian the poor remains poorer the rich gets richer that’s Zambia for you but things should change from next year all Zambians should have access to the wealth of the country whether educated or not this thing of only the educated should eat nice is killing Africa and please Zambians next year vote…
please Zambians next year vote with your brain not your stomach if they bribe you with money or food to vote for them take and eat their money but don’t give them your vote finish try to think for the future of your children when voting it’s not about you but the future it’s not about tribe but the future.
Well said Mumba!
Pf has sold zambia to chinese.
pf are in the pockets of chinese.
Look at how senior pf members attacked Miles Sampa for doing something courageous!
And look at how Miles retreated with his tale between his legs in fear.
Clearly the chinese, who hold lungu and crew in the palms of their hands, threatened to deal with lungu and so he had to sacrifice zambia to save his skin.
An emergency bilateral meeting for both countries to discuss matters is definately an important call. On the other issues, individual authorities concerned (Ministry of Labour, Foreign Affairs etc) should be competent enough to act without special directives.
One thing that beats me – where was the opposition all this time chinese notices and signs were being put in public places? Did they have to wait for something sinister to happen before shouting: “take them down!”?