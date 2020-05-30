Economic Statistician Shebo Nalishebo says there is no Zambian financial advisory firm or political party with a track record to be able to pull off the kind of debt restructuring that Government needs.
And Mr. Nalishebo says Zambia needs an experienced negotiator such as Lazard Freres of France, one of the financial companies in the business to help in restructuring its debt servicing.
Mr. Nalishebo says the type of restructuring required, is debt rescheduling or refinancing which involves a change in an existing debt contract and replacement by a new debt contract.
He told ZNBC news in a statement that Lazard Freres of France helped to convince 86 percent of bondholders of Ivory Coast debt to agree to amended payment terms in 2012.
Mr. Nalishebo said Mozambique’s national oil company also sought the services of Lazard Freres to help raise as much as two billion United States dollars to refinance gas development projects in 2018.
He said countries need a financial advisor with clout and experience in dealing with other financial institutions who may be the holders of their economies for bondholders to agree to new terms.
On Wednesday, Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba said Government intends to use the services of the financial advisors in line with signed agreements with lenders; multilateral, bilateral and private.
He restated that Government has no intention of unilaterally restructuring debt without consulting creditors.
Mr. Yamba said the decision to engage fresh advisors followed the expiry, in 2019, of the mandate given to previous advisors.
He said a thorough evaluation process of the tenders from the organisations was undertaken to select financial advisors for liability management of Zambia’s debt portfolio.
The evaluation was completed according to the Public Procurement Act Number 12 of 2008 and a notice of intention to award the tender to the best evaluated bid was circulated to all bidders on Tuesday 26 May 2020 and expired on Friday 29 May 2020.
MMD did clean up debts between 2001 – 2008. Hoo you didn’t have pubic hair by then, sorry.
How did we end up here?, is the popular PF campaign phrase sontapo epowabomba something to be proud of or to be frowned upon? What lessons can we learn going forward.
MMD sold the mines between 2002 and 2008. They gave the multinationals the power to mine our copper and sell it abroad and keep the money there. There is nothing great about what MMD did.
Just last year, same people were crying hunger, emergency when GRZ told us climate change and drought. Today, we have a bumber harvest, the fourth time we’ve hit such levels in 26 years and these cry babies are quiet. Even this debt situation shall pass, GRZ is already on top of it by engaging Lazard. When the outcome is favourable, we shall hear this loud silence again.
Everyone in the PF is stuppid how did they get us here after promising a slice of heaven on earth. There is nothing patriotic about what the PF have done. The aim we know is once the debt is restructured maybe they will get some relief from IMF or other international bodies but this will come at a great cost to the Zambian people because we are already in a hole, things will be extremely hard for people as we try to get ourselves out of this mess created by PF.
No lessons will be learned from this, we’re Zambians! Fredson Yamba says govt has no intention of changing debt terms without consulting the creditors. Of course govt cannot do that. It can’t engage the creditors itself because it has lost credibility.
So it’s true that Mr Lungu has got no vision of his own crying to a foreign company to help him sort out his mess so tell us why should we vote for you again if you can’t run the country it’s like sailing in a ship without a captain now i believe that we got no quality leaders in government but to my surprise PF is still saying there is development in Zambia what kind of development when the country can’t manage to pay back borrowed money by the way what is the GDP of Zambia as at now.
The only reason PF doesn’t want to consult citizens is because they know they have messed up! Consulting citizens would be political suicide. The only way out for PF is to insult the intelligence of the citizenry by saying we don’t have scopo to advise! However, they should not forget they will need us soon and we’ll return the favor! What Zambia needs in 2021 is a Paul Kagame who should come and clean up the rampant indiscipline in our country and restore sanity!