By Fred M’membe
After arrogantly failing to listen to the free advice of the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and many others, including ourselves, to rationalise its borrowings and infrastructure projects, today this government has turned to Lazard, to lizards to advise on restructuring its $11bn foreign debts that have threatened to become Africa’s first sovereign default during the coronavirus pandemic.
The investment bank was hired on a $5m contract to advise on “liability management” of the country’s debt.
Zambia is facing $1.5bn of debt payments this year, more than its official international reserves as of January. Fitch Ratings cut Zambia’s credit rating to double C in April and said that default was “probable”.
Clearly, this government is in very serious trouble. It has failed to manage its debt. It has borrowed beyond what it can manage.
They are now looking for a scapegoat in Lazard. Tomorrow they will say, ‘We were advised by most competent institution.’
But we all know the right thing to do; we all knew they could not sustain the debt this government was accumulating from the most expensive sources. We are now looking for some institution to tell us what to do – at a fee of $ 5 million – even though they know already what is required.
Going to seek advise from Lazard, from lizards is also an indication that they consider our institutions – our Ministry of Finance, our central bank, our Ministry of National Planning, our legal ministry – not competent enough to provide correct advice. It is a vote of no confidence in those managing these institutions. This is an admission that as a political party, as a government they are not competent enough to manage our country’s economy.
Are they telling us that all our institutions – universities, research institutions, professional firms – are not competent enough to help manage this debt?
But how different is Lazard’s advice going to be from what has already been given locally and internationally? Even the institutions that we already know their purpose is to serve the interests of the powerful nations that dominate them – the IMF and the World Bank – gave them advise, right or wrong, but they overlooked it.
So now that they are in deep trouble they want to look for messiah, a saviour in Lazard! This government is going to pay Lazard $ 5 million to tell them what they already know!
This is what happens when leaders stop listening to advice and only listen to their own inner demons. They used to arrogantly brag that their government will not stop borrowing! Can they say that today?
We are reminded in Proverbs 12:15, “The way of a fool is right in his own eyes, but a wise man listens to advice.”
Home Headlines
Headlines
No Zambian Financial Advisory Firm or Political Party Has A Track Record to Execute The Debt Restructuring Zambia Needs
By Chief Editor – May 30, 2020 23 527 views
Skyline photo of Lusaka, Zambia
Economic Statistician Shebo Nalishebo says there is no Zambian financial advisory firm or political party with a track record to be able to pull off the kind of debt restructuring that Government needs.
And Mr. Nalishebo says Zambia needs an experienced negotiator such as Lazard Freres of France, one of the financial companies in the business to help in restructuring its debt servicing.
Mr. Nalishebo says the type of restructuring required, is debt rescheduling or refinancing which involves a change in an existing debt contract and replacement by a new debt…
What’s take on this nalishebo article Ba socialist pate?
Here are 5 signs that you might be dating a “man-child”:
1.You have to pick up after him. …OPPOSITION AND NOW LAZARD HAVE TO PICK UP THE BROKEN PIECES A SIGN OF LACK OF TRAINING.
2.Talk of children or commitment brings panic to his eyes. …ALL THIS DEBT MGT ACQUIRING IS TO AVOID COMMITMENT, HENCE THE PANIC.
3. You incessantly nag. ..You feel that if you don’t remind him of what he needs to do, said he would do, or should do, he will never do it. You invariably find yourself disappointed and let down as he doesn’t follow through with plans or commitments. He tells you to stop nagging him.TO PF ANY ADVISE TO THEM FEELS LIKE NAGGING
4. He avoids serious conversation. …REMEMBER HOW A BILL 10 DEBATE WAS ABRUPTLY STOPPED BY CADRES
5. His interests and friendships carry a middle-school vibe.SO PREOCCUPIED WITH DRIVING BUYING AND DRIVING RANGE ROVERS AND PUTTING ON CANDY COLOURED SUITS
I am sorry, but we are not impressed by the caliber of Opposition Leaders in Zambia. There is no way, someone should be celebrating a chance to rule by ill will. There is no sense if corporate responsibility. They should be joining in to help by encouraging their followers to join in the fight, not salivating. Very disappointing. We absolutely mhave no alternative Party fit to take over PF with adequate experience and simply….right of mind. Mediocre.